Ready to dance without pause for 46 hours? Here’s your guide to Penn State’s Thon 2024

Perhaps the biggest event of Penn State’s spring semester is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to learn how to follow along, get involved or lend a hand.

Penn State’s IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, better known simply as “Thon,” will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday before concluding at 4 p.m. Sunday. The 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping event will keep 708 student dancers and far more volunteers on their feet inside Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Penn State’s Thon is annually recognized as the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world. Each year, it raises millions of dollars to fight pediatric cancer by supporting the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey. Those funds benefit cancer research efforts and help cover medical bills for families whose children have pediatric cancer.

Thon’s 46-hour event doubles as a massive entertainment spectacle. Those who have visited Bryce Jordan Center in years past know to expect live music, surprise performances and plenty of fun, ranging from students dancing in tutus and children playing with water guns to spontaneous appearances from local and Penn State celebrities.

As this year’s Thon dancers get ready to stand for their 46-hour mission, here’s what you need to know about attending in person, following along online or donating to the cause.

How can I donate to support Penn State’s Thon?

Thon donations are accepted year-round before officials reveal the annual fundraising total shortly after dancers finally sit Sunday afternoon.

You can donate by visiting donate.thon.org. Options are available for one-time or monthly payments by debit or credit card, but a $5 minimum donation is required. You can also choose to donate by check made payable to “Penn State Dance Marathon” and mailed to Thon’s office in Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center.

Thon donations are tax deductible. You can choose to contribute through a general donation or instead credit it on behalf of a particular organization, student dancer campaign or volunteer group.

According to Thon’s donations page, here’s what contributions can help cover for pediatric cancer patients and their families:

$150 covers prescription drug co-pays for one day

$300 funds pastoral care for one day

$500 funds art therapy for one week

$1,000 funds a dedicated social work team for one day

$2,500 funds a small research experiment

Since Thon began in 1973, the annual event has raised more than $200 million — including a record-breaking $15,006,132.46 announced as Thon 2023’s grand total. Roughly 96 cents of every donated dollar “directly impacts children and families battling childhood cancer,” Thon says on its website.

How can I follow and watch Penn State’s Thon online?

You can tune into just about every aspect of Thon by visiting thon.org/livestream, which will host a real-time stream of the weekend’s events. The production is supported with hosts, interviews and behind-the-scenes looks courtesy of 46LIVE, a student-run organization housed within Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications.

Although Thon is just about two days long, a lot can happen in 46 hours. You can find minute-by-minute updates on what’s happening inside Bryce Jordan Center by following along on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some of the best accounts for all things Thon include the official Thon account (@THON), student media publications like Onward State (@OnwardState) and the Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) and, of course, the Centre Daily Times (@CentreDaily).

Dancer from Tri Sig Skylar McCullough makes a heart as she does the line dance during the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Are there any health restrictions for Penn State’s Thon?

Unlike in years past, Thon is not enforcing many regulations surrounding COVID-19 this year. However, spectators and volunteers alike should still keep a few pointers in mind.

All attendees are encouraged but not required to be up-to-date on all vaccines, including immunizations for COVID-19 and the flu. The use of face masks in the arena is also encouraged.

Anyone planning on attending Thon 2024 in person should be in good health, organizers wrote in a statement.

“To protect the health of our Four Diamonds families and prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses, we urge individuals not to attend THON Weekend if they have any symptoms of infection,” Thon 2024 executive director William Vincent wrote in a Jan. 4 blog post. “These symptoms could include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, extreme fatigue runny nose and/or new rash. Individuals with visible symptoms will not be able to attend.”

Where can I park at Thon 2024?

Those who are healthy and comfortable attending Thon 2024 in person can park for free in the Stadium West, Jordan East, Commuter and Porter North lots throughout the weekend. Be sure to note parking signs prohibiting parking between 2 and 4 a.m. in these lots are not in effect during Thon Weekend, the organization says.

Accessible parking is available near Bryce Jordan Center in Jordan East lot outside of the arena’s Gate B. Parking here is available on a first-come, first-served basis for cars with valid, state-issued Americans with Disabilities Act placards or license plates.

This map from Thon’s Spectator Resource Packet shows where visitors can park for free near the Bryce Jordan Center.

As always, the Centre Area Transportation Authority will run its campus loops — the Blue Loop, White Loop and Red Link — on their normal schedule during Thon 2024’s duration at no cost. All three routes have stops outside Bryce Jordan Center and across campus, with the Blue and White loops also servicing downtown State College.

Once they arrive, spectators should visit the center’s will-call office located between gates A and B along Curtin Road. There, Thon volunteers will hand out bracelets that grant admission into the arena. These must be worn at all times for the duration of Thon Weekend.

Entry to Thon 2024 is free, and spectators are welcome to come and go freely throughout the weekend. However, the arena can hit capacity at peak times throughout the event’s duration — typically Friday night, Saturday night and late Sunday morning as the dance marathon nears its finale.

Sitting is generally prohibited (or at least frowned upon) for spectators in the arena once Thon’s 700-plus dancers stand Friday evening. Those who feel the need to sit and rest for medical reasons can visit the EMS booth, located across from Portal 24 on the arena concourse, and request a medical wristband.

What can I bring to Thon 2024?

Spectators will need to walk through a metal detector before entering the arena. They must also follow Bryce Jordan Center’s bag policy, which limits permissible bags to the following options:

Clear tote bags with dimensions up to 12 inches long, 12 wide and 6 inches tall

Plastic zip-top bags with dimensions up to 11 inches long and 11 inches wide

Wallets, clutches and fanny packs with dimensions up to 6.5 inches long and 4.5 inches wide

Other common bags like backpacks, camera cases, oversized totes and even briefcases are prohibited, Thon’s spectator guide says. However, accommodations are available for bags that carry medically necessary items.

Additionally, Thon’s spectator guide offers a list of prohibited items:

Food and beverages (though empty, reusable water bottles are allowed)

Inflatable objects or balloons

Weapons of any kind

Liquids (excluding sealed bubbles)

Large flag poles

Sports equipment, including basketballs, baseballs, etc.

Glitter, Silly String, etc.

Animals (including training dogs and emotional support animals, but those needed for medical reasons are allowed)

Items that cannot fit under a seat, including large containers

Items used for transportation (like skateboards)

Alcohol, narcotics or “inebriated spectators”

Tobacco products, lighters or vape devices

Dancer relation captains teach the line dance in the first hour of the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

When are Thon 2024’s key events?

Each year, Thon says it avoids publishing a public events timeline due to “security reasons.” However, most Thon Weekends follow roughly the same three-day schedule filled with live entertainment, traditions and plenty of surprises.

Here’s what you can likely expect if you’re heading to Thon 2024:

6 p.m. Friday: Thon’s 708 student dancers will officially stand up and begin their 46-hour quest. Their first task is learning this year’s line dance — a lengthy song and dance number designed to keep dancers stretched and active. Each year’s line dance lyrics usually cover the past year in news, pop culture and all things Penn State. You’ll get to know it very well, as line dances occur just about once every hour throughout the weekend.

Saturday afternoon: Four Diamonds children usually take the stage for a talent show that captivates the arena with songs, dances and more.

Saturday night: Thon’s highly anticipated pep rally brings Penn State’s many sports teams to the stage for a dance competition. With bragging rights on the line, this event’s highlights often include Penn State football’s newest players and the always-entertaining men’s gymnastics team.

Sunday morning: Four Diamonds children are back in action with a fashion show, offering their favorite outfits and styles to the crowd.

Sunday afternoon: “Family Hour” highlights Thon’s final hours by featuring the moving stories of families whose lives were affected by pediatric cancer. This culminates with a celebration of life video honoring the children who have died due to pediatric cancer.

4 p.m. Sunday: At long last, Thon’s 46-hour dance marathon is over. Shortly after dancers triumphantly sit on the Bryce Jordan Center floor, Thon’s executive committee takes the stage to unveil the year’s fundraising total and celebrate.

How did Thon get started?

Thon can trace its origins back to 1973, but it would not adopt the “Thon” name until 1987.

The event began when a group of Penn State students formed a dance marathon to give back to the community. Four Diamonds became Thon’s sole beneficiary in 1977, setting up a partnership that would help ease the financial burdens of families whose children had pediatric cancer at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

The dance marathon began in the HUB-Robeson Center before moving to the White Building gym in 1979. It later bounced around between the Bryce Jordan Center and Rec Hall before officially settling in Penn State’s basketball arena, which it has called home since 2007.

Thon’s fundraising total cracked $1 million for the first time in 1992 and typically blows past $10 million each year these days. The 2023 campaign brought in a record $15 million.

Charles Millard and his wife, Irma, co-founded Four Diamonds in 1972 following their son’s nearly three-year battle with cancer. The name originated from an essay Millard’s son, Christopher, wrote shortly before his death.

Millard regularly appeared at Bryce Jordan Center each Thon Weekend to reaffirm his passion for fighting pediatric cancer. He died at 93 in November 2021 and was honored at Thon 2022’s Family Hour.