Ready to ditch your iPhone? How the new Samsung Galaxy S22 compares with iPhone 13

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The Samsung Galaxy S22, left, and S22+
In a green bubble (Android) versus blue bubble (iPhone) world, where do you come down? Well, if you're an iPhone evangelist, Samsung's newest smartphone line might just burst your bubble.

On Wednesday, Samsung introduced its Galaxy S22 line, which is available for preorder now and will launch on Feb. 25 through various carriers and retailers.

There are three options: a standard Galaxy S22, the S22+ which boasts a larger screen, and the S22 Ultra with an even bigger screen and the S-pen stylus.

The phones start at $799.99, and offer up to 1 terabyte of storage if you opt for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Last fall, Apple rolled out the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro with an upgraded camera, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with bigger screen. They also launched the smaller but more affordable iPhone 13 Mini.

So how do the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 compare? Let's break it down:

Samsung Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13

Both feature a 6.1-inch screen. Samsung says its screen uses Vision Booster tech to not only adjust brightness based on lighting but color contrast for an ideal view. Samsung also claims its screens can deliver more brightness.

The iPhone 13 has a two-camera system with ultra-wide and wide lenses. The S22 has three, adding the telephoto lens. The Galaxy S22 features Auto Framing, which can focus on up to 10 people at once when capturing video. The iPhone 13 has Cinematic Mode, which can adapt its focus based on the focal point of a video.

A battery life comparison between the two is a bit murky. Both offer wireless charging. Apple says iPhone 13 can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes and can get up to 19 hours of video playback, and 75 hours of audio playback. Samsung is more vague, only noting under normal usage, the battery will last a full day.

A subtle but nice touch on S22 is the front-facing camera is under display, so there's no notch, unlike the iPhone 13. In terms of size, they're nearly identical, give or take a couple millimeters.

From left: the iPhone 13 Pro Max in sierra blue, the iPhone 13 in pink, and the iPhone 13 Pro in gold.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ or iPhone 13 Pro

Here's where the comparisons get interesting. While the iPhone 13 Pro sticks with the same screen size of the standard, the S22+ goes bigger with a 6.6-inch screen. Of course, with the bigger screen, expect the S22+ to be larger, too.

However, the iPhone 13 Pro does add the telephoto lens. If you want more storage, Apple has the edge here. You can get up to 1 terabyte right out of the box with iPhone 13 Pro, while the S22+ only goes to 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Ultra's screen is a tad bigger than the Pro Max – 6.8 inches versus 6.7 inches respectively – but they are very similar in size overall.

The Ultra provides a bump in storage, going toward a max of 1 terabyte, just like the Pro Max. It also boasts a four-camera system, adding a second telephoto lens.

The big camera feature on the Ultra is "space zoom," which allows for up to 100x zoom on pictures. The iPhone 13 Pro Max (and the 13 Pro, too) offer macro photography, so you can get really detailed close-up shots of an object.

The Ultra also comes equipped with the S-pen, its stylus which opens up the option to use the smartphone like Samsung's classic Note phones.

Pricewise, though, Apple has the slight advantage. The Pro Max at $1,099 is $100 less than the Galaxy Ultra.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13? How the two smartphones compare

