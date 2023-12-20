'Ready as ever been': ERCOT chief says Texas power grid is prepared coming winter

Increased demand for electricity due to population growth and possible lower than normal wind to power turbines in West Texas might strain the state's electric system this winter, but added generation over the past year should mean the state's grid will hold up as the weather turns cold.

That was the message this week from the top executive for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which is charged with meeting the power demands for nearly all of the state.

"We are as ready as we have ever been to deal with the challenges of the winter season," ERCOT chief Pablo Vegas told the board of directors at its quarterly meeting Tuesday.

Vegas' message was presented through the lens of the brutal and deadly winter storm of February 2021, when millions of Texans lost electricity for days at a time and upward of 250 people died. The soaring demand coupled with widespread power generation losses put the Texas grid on the verge of a nearly statewide collapse.

And Vegas' comments come just three weeks after ERCOT in a report warned that much of Texas could face rolling blackouts starting in January — most likely in the morning hours before the sun is high enough to fire solar generating facilities.

"In the wintertime, the peak of the system tends to happen in the early morning hours as people are starting to wake up at 7 a.m., 8 a.m.," Vegas said. "It's still cold from an overnight winter cold. And we don't yet have the resources like solar resources on the system at that point in time."

Even though Texas has not seen as much new generating capacity as ERCOT would have liked, Vegas said 800 new projects have been added to the grid in the past year, including 50,000 megawatts of new battery storage and 7,700 megawatts of gas-fired generation.

Vegas said that ERCOT has already inspected about 1,500 units in the generating and transmission sectors for weatherization and other reliability factors, and about 500 more are expected to be inspected in the coming weeks.

Chris Coleman, ERCOT's chief meteorologist, said he is forecasting a milder than usual winter for much of Texas, but that does not mean parts of the state will not see a deep freeze. For example, Coleman said that, overall, the 2021 and 2023 winters were generally mild, but both saw extended periods of extreme cold.

So far, Coleman said, December has been warmer than ordinary, but that could change in the coming months.

"January and February will have more opportunities than December for some impact from polar vortex," he said. "I'm not going to point out any dates, but I think that as we transition into January you will see some pattern differences that may pose some issues for Texas.

"But we won't be able to catch this until a few weeks, ... and I'm watching that first half of January closely right now. But we're good for Christmas and New Year's."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly called Twitter, @JohnnieMo.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Is the Texas power grid ready for winter? ERCOT chief says yes.