‘Ready to fall’: Cliffside crack at Pismo Beach park grows as storm batters SLO County

The crack that caused the city of Pismo Beach to block off a cliffside bench grew significantly overnight and is “ready to fall” as heavy rainfall and winds hit the coast.

The crack was first spotted by Arroyo Grande resident Dan O’Donnell, who reported the dangerous spot to the city. The Police Department taped off the cliff Saturday.

On Monday morning, city employees at the scene told The Tribune the cliff was on the brink of collapse and advise the public to avoid the area.

The bench is along the cliff, past Dinosaur Caves park at Margo Dodd Park in Shell Beach. It’s dedicated to Ralph Clement, who was born May 12, 1939, and died Jan. 19, 2018.

A cliffside bench is at risk of tumbling to the beach below as a crack grows behind it at Margo Dodd Park in Shell Beach. The bench is dedicated to Ralph Clement. The crack expanded dramatically overnight due to the storms Jan. 9, 2023.

Pismo Beach Public Works Department Director Ben Fine said that the crack has worsened due to the recent heavy rain. He expects that the bluff will fall, but is not sure when.

Fine, who has been in the Public Works Department since 2008 and became the director in 2012, said he’s seen erosion of the city’s bluffs in the past, with incremental changes followed by “episodic events.”

“With regards to the geology of the soil and the saturation in the soil and the continued rain ... it could happen right now as we’re speaking, and it could be a week from now,” he said.

Fine urged people to not go outside unless they need to due to “dangerous conditions.”

“People like to go look at the bluff and, you know, take a look,” Fine said. “There’s no need, stay home. Stay safe. Stay away from the bluff. You know, there’s just there’s no need to put your life in danger.”