Ready-to-go family seafood restaurant up for sale

Mid Peninsula Seafood Restaurant in St. Petersburg is ending its more than four-decade history as a family owned and operated business, and is now looking for a new owner/operator.

Point of intrigue: The restaurant is listed as a ready-to-go business. It's still up and running while the family waits for a new owner.

"Take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase an iconic piece of St Pete History. No Business Purchase Required. Walk right into a money-making business," the listing by KW Commercial states.

The price tag: $695,000.

Details:

Located at 400 49th Street South.

The restaurant qualifies for a "free" Restaurant Full Liquor License.

A 3,578-square-foot building on a 12,675-square-foot lot.

Check out the full listing.

