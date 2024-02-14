Ready for a fish fry? Here are local churches offering meatless meals during Lent

Members of local Catholic churches will have opportunities to taste a variety of cuisine as they fast from meat on Fridays during Lent.

During Lent, the 40 days preceding Easter Sunday (excluding Sundays), Catholics commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan. On Fridays during Lent, Catholics fast from eating meat and many churches will offer meatless meals after parishioners participate in the Stations of the Cross.

A fish fry that parishioners at Our Lady's Cathedral, 3214 N Lake Ave., look forward to each year will be offered, with Vietnamese fare on another Friday and a seafood dish on a following Friday. The Rev. Rick Stansberry, the church's pastor, said the house of worship will do things differently this year by hosting Lenten meals every other Friday, instead of each Friday during Lent.

He said the parish's Vietnamese community will host the first meal featuring Vietnamese cuisine on Feb. 16. The traditional Knights of Columbus fish fry will be on March 1. And Stansberry said another of the Lenten meals will be seafood etoufee from the Rev. Thanh Nguyen, the church's associate pastor. Stansberry said Nugyen, who is Vietnamese, is from New Orleans and loves to share his Cajun cooking.

"So, it will be three different cuisines, but representing all different parts of our parish," he said.

Where to find meatless meals for Lent in OKC

Ready for some fish or another tasty "meatless" meal? Here are other local churches offering up filling fillets and other dishes on Friday's during Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Our Lady's Cathedral, 3214 Lake Drive, Lenten meals offered after Stations of the Cross every other Friday during Lent. Meals will be offered on Feb. 16, March 1, March 15 and March 29.

St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1107 Felix Place, Midwest City, "Meager Meals" will be offered at 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 16.

Epiphany of the Lord, 7336 W Britton Road, Lenten meals will be offered beginning 6 p.m. Feb. 16.

St. Thomas Moore University Parish, 1535 Jenkins Ave., Norman, Lenten meals offered 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 16.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1100 N Sara Road, Mustang, Lenten meals offered 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 16. The meal will be offered at 6:30 p.m. March 1.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 900 S Littler Ave., Edmond, Lenten suppers offered after Stations of the Cross, around 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 16.

St. Monica Catholic Church, 2001 N Western, Edmond, Lenten dinners offered 7 p.m., beginning Feb. 16.

