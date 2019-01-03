Get Ready to Say Goodbye to GM's $7,500 Electric Car Tax Credit

Saying farewell to tax credits for certain electric vehicles in the United States, Carlos Ghosn’s jail time, record EV sales in Norway and payment extensions for people affected by the U.S. government shutdown. All of this and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.



1st Gear: General Motors’ EV Tax Credit Is Reportedly on the Way Out

The United States offers $7,500 tax credits to new-car buyers who choose to go electric, but the good times don’t last forever: As we saw with Tesla recently, only the buyers who get in early get to take advantage of the lower prices.

Reuters reports that an unnamed source briefed on the matter said this week that General Motors hit the magic number that begins the phase out of the tax credit, which is 200,000 vehicles sold in the country. The person said GM hit the number in the fourth quarter of 2018, meaning the tax credit will drop to $3,750 in April, $1,875 in October, and will be gone by April of 2020. This is one of the few times when it isn’t advantageous to be late to the party.

Here’s some more on GM and Tesla’s credits, from Reuters:

The tax credit is aimed at defraying the cost of electric vehicles that are more expensive than similarly sized internal combustion engine vehicles. In 2009, Congress set the phase-out threshold at 200,000 vehicles per manufacturer. GM and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), which hit the 200,000 figure in July 2018, have both lobbied Congress to lift the cap or extend the existing tax credit. Tesla’s EV tax credit fell to $3,750 on Tuesday and Tesla said it was cutting prices on its EVs by $2,000 to partially offset the lower tax credit. In March, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra called on Congress to expand the consumer tax credit for electric vehicles as the company boosted production of the EV Bolt in response to consumer demand. She repeated the request last month during a visit to Capitol Hill.

Reuters reports that part of GM’s huge restructuring in November, which cost plants and thousands of jobs, was doubling resources for developing EVs and autonomous cars. In response to the dropping of its tax credit to $3,750, Tesla dropped the prices of all of its cars by $2,000 this week.

2nd Gear: Carlos Ghosn Gets an Extra 10 Days in Tokyo Detention Center

Former Nissan chairperson Carlos Ghosn is still under arrest for his alleged financial misconduct, in case you were wondering. In fact, Reuters reports that his stay in the Tokyo Detention Center just got extended by 10 days.

Ghosn has been arrested and re-arrested since the first bust in late November, for allegations like underreporting his income and shifting trades between personal accounts and those belonging to Nissan. Alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi kicked him out as a chairman, but fellow partner Renault kept him as chairman and CEO despite everything. The Nissan-Renault relationship isn’t doing so well lately, as you might have picked up on.

The recent extension for Ghosn’s stay at the Tokyo Detention Center happened on Monday, Reuters reports, when the Tokyo District Court ruled that Ghosn should stay in the detention center until Jan. 11 this time. He’s been there since the first arrest on Nov. 19.

Here’s some of what’s going on in Ghosn’s world, according to Reuters:

Since then, he has been re-arrested twice over the latest allegations and on claims that he underreported his Nissan salary for a prolonged period. He denies the allegations. [...] The decision to extend Ghosn’s time in detention comes a day before his 10-day detention period for the latest allegation was set to expire on Tuesday, and follows the release of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly on bail last week after a court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial. [...] Ghosn’s arrest has also put Japan’s criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defense lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.

Reuters reports that calls to Ghosn’s lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, on Monday, an unofficial holiday in Japan, weren’t answered. A Nissan spokesperson told the outlet that the company wasn’t able to comment on the news, but said Nissan’s “own investigation is ongoing, and its scope continues to broaden.”