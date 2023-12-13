Ready to hang out with Shmoo? Meet this delightful tabby, along with two sweet pups

Shmoo

Breed: Domestic shorthair, tabby

Age: 3 years old

Shmoo is here to shmooze his way right into your heart. He came to Wayside from a shelter in Arkansas, but he is ready for the change of pace the Midwest brings. Quickly becoming a staff and volunteer favorite, all Shmoo wants to do is sit in someone’s lap. However, moving shelters can be stressful, and it was hard for him to settle.

Thankfully, his foster mom came in and brought him home so he could wait for his forever family with her. He enjoys exploring the house, playing, zooming around, and, of course, snuggling. He is delightful and friendly, and enjoys giving his foster mom headbutts and making biscuits. Every night when his mom tucks him in to bed, she tells Shmoo the story of his future family — and we hope they’re reading this now. Please call 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet Shmoo.

Winky

Breed: Mixed

Age: 6 months old

Winky is a sweet, lovable puppy who loves being near people. She’s a typical puppy, thus loves to play. Since she’s still growing up, she’d likely make a great addition to any home. She came to Wayside Waifs when her previous shelter ran out of space. Growing up in a shelter can be tricky, but Winky’s made the most out of it.

She has made lots of human and canine friends here. She loves playing with other dogs, but finding a dog that matches her play style would be key. She also enjoys going on walks. She is so smart, and enjoys learning new things. She knows “sit” and “touch” already, and would love to learn more. Does she sound like the puppy for you? Come to Wayside Waifs to meet Winky.

Takini

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 1 year old

Takini’s transformation is the stuff fairy tales are made of. No one kissed a frog, but now he sure is as charming and handsome as any fairy tale prince. When we met Takini, he had an awful case of mange. Yet, even when he was feeling miserable, his sweet personality was right there on display. Everyone at Pawsitive Tails who helped him just loved him.

Takini is a Lakota word that means survivor — or one who has been brought back to life. Gah, so true. This 1-year-old will probably be around 65 pounds when fully grown. Of course, he gets along wonderfully with all kinds of people. He also does great with other dogs. And he loves to play with humans or dogs or both. Everyone will have fun with this awesome dude, who is house and crate trained.

Takini’s adoption fee is $175. Go here to fill out the application. Meet him, and you’ll love him

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here. And don’t miss out on a favorite Kansas City holiday tradition: The 12 Bars of Charity is back, Dec. 16. The charity bar crawl features eight local charities competing against each other. Each charity is assigned a team color, and for every sweatshirt sold, $15 is donated to their team. Reserve your spot here and help homeless pets at Wayside Waifs.