Ready for Hire Program seeks Crawford County business partners for student internships

The Ready for Hire program in Crawford County is seeking employers interested in partnering to offer paid internships to high school students at no cost to the employer.

After completion of an internship, employers will have trained graduates who could potentially become full-time employees.

The internships are provided as part of the Ready for Hire Program, a grant-funded initiative facilitated by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center. The program was devised in partnership with SPARC Council and the Mid-Ohio ESC Business Advisory Council. Partners work together to provide programs for schools that help increase student professional and technical skills needed for workplace success.

Currently, Crawford County has a student intern placed at Galion Community Theatre and the Bucyrus Public Library and soon will add two student interns to work as youth program assistants.

However, Crawford County needs other businesses to partner with to provide more local high school students with internship opportunities.

“Bucyrus Public Library is excited to have student interns as part of the Ready for Hire program, in collaboration with MOESC and Goodwill Industries," Director Stephanie Buchanan said. "We see this as a win for the students, the library and the county. The internship gives the students a safe environment to expand their skill set, explore careers, boost their resume and help others; all under the guidance of a mentor. The library gains a fresh perspective and assists in developing our next generation of leaders.”

Lily Ebner, who is interning at Galion Community Theatre, has been able to get more high school students interested in theatre through her internship by creating the Galion Community Youth Board. Ebner said she is grateful for the opportunity to intern at the theater.

“I have gotten so many different experiences that I wouldn’t normally have gotten with just volunteering at GCT," she noted. "I have been able to attend the board meetings regularly and I’ve gotten a closer look at the business aspect of theater. Throughout my time with my internship, I have changed my approach to what I would like to do in the future. I have realized that I want to pursue a career working with the community.”

Employers are encouraged to watch the Ready for Hire Business promotional video to learn more about the program and contact Kevin Fourman, Crawford County site coordinator, at fourman.kevin@moesc.net for more information.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County businesses asked to provide student internships