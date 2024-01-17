Ready to work: House Speaker Ben Toma says he's ready to tackle issues in Arizona and D.C.

A portrait of House Speaker Ben Toma on Feb. 13, 2023, in the House of Representatives building at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix.

Not is 2024 a presidential election year, but Arizona is entering its second year with a divided government. Gov. Katie Hobbs recently laid out her agenda for this year in her recent State of the State address.

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, has thoughts on how Arizona's 2024 should go. He currently presides over a narrowly divided chamber at the Capitol in Phoenix and will help juggle the state's policy agenda.

Toma arrived at the Legislature in 2017 and is running for the West Valley congressional seat being vacated by Republican Debbie Lesko, who is retiring from Congress.

Toma recently sat down in The Gaggle studio with host Ron Hansen to discuss his run for Congress and his goals for Arizona this legislative session.

