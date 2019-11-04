Ready to invest in individual stocks? Ask these 5 questions before getting started

For Rasheed McCallum, getting more serious about investing meant he got an itch to invest in individual stocks. His first step was putting about $20 in a stock account with Robinhood, an app for stock trading.

“I'm 33 now, so this is the age when people start to think about money more seriously,” says McCallum, an engineer from Plantation, Florida. “I wanted to get involved in the stock market because that's where people say they get their gains.”

With his investment, he bought a few shares of Fitbit, which appealed to him because of its price at the time of his purchase — less than $3 a share — and the popularity of health-tracking devices. Fitbit's stock price jumped to more than $7 a share on Friday when Google said it was buying the fitness-tracking company.

“Everybody had a Fitbit, and the price of the stock was within my budget,” he adds.

Part of the allure may be the recent strong performance of the stock market, with the S&P 500 reaching a new high on Friday. About 55% of Americans say they now have investments in stocks, either through an individual stock or fund, up from a post-recession low of 52% in 2013, survey firm Gallup said in September.

And with a number of brokers and online trading platforms now offering commission-free trading, the barriers to entry have fallen for individual investors, says James Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group.

“2019 presents one of the greatest opportunities for individuals to learn how to buy stocks,” Cox adds. “For the first time ever, most of the major retail trading houses have zero commissions.”

Here are 5 questions to ask before getting started.

What’s your goal?

Honing your goal will help determine your risk profile and approach, says Chantel Bonneau, wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual. For instance, an investor who wants to experience the stock market’s ups and downs may be more risk-tolerant than someone who is saving to buy a house.

“Decide what is the goal of the money, then plan appropriately,” she notes. “Many people skip that step.”

Which businesses do you know?

McCallum’s approach isn’t uncommon, experts say. That’s because starting with businesses you’re familiar with can be a good entry point for learning about the stock market’s basics and a corporation’s finances, such as their quarterly profits and competitive outlook.

“Start with the fundamentals: Why you like the company, do you use its products and why do you think they'll be successful in the future?” Harris Financial’s Cox says. “Ask yourself, ‘Do you think the company will be here in 10 years?’”

Do you have a tax strategy?

Tax planning should also be part of investing in individual stocks, experts say.

“Everyone wants to talk about what stocks to buy, but is there any tax benefit?” Northwestern Mutual’s Bonneau says.

Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s can prove useful for stock investors who are saving for retirement, experts say. In these vehicles, investors sock away after-tax money. Once they hit 59 ½ and have owned the account for at least five years, they can withdraw earnings —including capital gains — tax-free.