Get ready: What to know about the emergency alert test hitting phones, TVs and radios soon

Every TV, radio and cell phone in the country on Wednesday will emit a jarring buzz as federal authorities test out the nation’s emergency alert system.

Don’t be alarmed: As the alert will make clear, it’s a regularly scheduled check-up of a system that can save lives in times of emergency.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the purpose of the test?

Wednesday’s alarm will activate the U.S. government’s nationwide alert system, which is designed to warn the nation about extreme weather events, acts of terrorism, and other public hazards.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is required by law to test that system at least once every three years, to make sure it’s still running smoothly. The last time they conducted this test was in 2021.

When will the test happen?

The test is scheduled to begin Wednesday at around 11:20 a.m. in Arizona, or 12:20 p.m. Navajo Nation time.

Authorities have blocked off a half-hour window for the test, but the alert itself should only last for around one minute.

What will I see and hear?

When the test begins, TVs, radios and cell phones will emit an electronic warning tone to capture your attention.

TV and radio stations will pause their programming to broadcast this message: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Cell phones will vibrate and bear a similar message in English or Spanish, depending on the phone’s language settings.

The test won’t interrupt a phone call, and the audio signal might not sound if you’ve switched your phone to ‘silent’ mode. It also won’t reach devices that are turned off for the duration of the 30-minute test period, or not in reach of cell service.

Will Arizona authorities be involved?

Wednesday’s test will be performed by FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. But the warning system is the same one used by state, local, and tribal government agencies in Arizona.

FEMA and the FCC say they’re coordinating with those emergency managers to avoid confusion.

Arizona officials are helping to spread the word about the test.

“Testing emergency communications systems ensures that when a crisis strikes, our words and warnings reach those who need them the most, bridging the gap between disaster and safety,” Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck of the Arizona National Guard said in a written statement.

Will the test’s high-frequency signal cause health effects?

No. The audio signal that will sound in Wednesday’s test has been used since the 1960s, and federal agencies aren’t aware of any adverse health effects from the signal.

Laura Gersony is a national politics reporter for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @lauragersony.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: What to know about Wednesday's emergency alert test on your phone, TV