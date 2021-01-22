Ready to give the morning 50s a rest? South Florida could see near record heat Tuesday

Howard Cohen

Had enough of the 50s?

A tease of summer could come to South Florida with near record high temperatures by Tuesday, says WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

Look for a high of 84 on Tuesday, she said.

Friday’s morning low of upper 50s in Miami-Dade and Broward is the last we will see of the 50s temps for at least a week as dry air settles over South Florida, dragging temperatures up a couple degrees each day.

Expect highs of 79 degrees Friday and Sunday and the first 80s day on Monday, when temps will reach about 82 degrees. Morning lows will be about 70 degrees.

So why is Saturday missing from the heat speak?

Credit a negligible and brief “cold front” that should pass through South Florida late Saturday, shaving off a couple degrees on either end. Expect a high of 77 Saturday and low of 68 degrees Sunday morning before the needle moves into the red and lingers, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Rain chances are nil through Thursday.

That said, the weather service still issued a hazardous weather outlook notice since that “cold front” could bring rough seas, making marine conditions sketchy into the work week, along with rip currents along east coast beaches. Some patchy, dense fog could also linger Saturday morning in Miami-Dade and Broward.

