Get ready for Oak Ridge's first community-wide New Year's Eve Countdown

It might be Oak Ridge's first community-wide New Year's Eve party, and a "thank you" is behind this free, family-friendly event set for Sunday night through early Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

The New Year's Eve 2024 Countdown will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and continue through 1 a.m. Monday. A "ball" shaped like an atom, designed and built by instructors and students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Harriman, will be dropped at midnight. In between, there will be two live bands performing - Alex and The Animals and the Eli Fox Band - food trucks will be selling food, hot chocolate will be given away, beer and wine will be sold at a beer garden to those wishing to imbibe and who are 21 and older, and hot air balloon rides will be sold. People are invited to take their lawn chairs, visit with their family and neighbors and listen to music. Fireworks will be at midnight.

Working on the "ball" that will be dropped. It's 6 feet in diameter and at the center of the ball is the nucleus of the atom with more than 2,000 lights.

"We have had a grateful heart," Billy Edmonds, Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge executive director, said in explaining why the clinic and its volunteers wanted to host the event, with the help of many sponsors.

The Free Medical Clinic has a grateful heart because in 2023, with the support of its partners, donors, and volunteers, FMC provided over 12,000 patient medical appointments worth over $7.8 million in value to the rural and minority, low-income and uninsured," he replied in an email to The Oak Ridger's questions.

"We believe a community that has positive engagement can come together and create a better future. The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge humbly leads the way with other community champions to make the first-ever New Year’s Eve 2024 Countdown possible. This first NYE Countdown is historic and we want to make sure everyone in Anderson, Roane and Morgan counties are here to ring in the new year together. That is why this event is free to the public so we can celebrate 2023 and usher in 2024, together."

Edmonds said he and other clinic volunteers and sponsors expect 3,000 to 4,000 people to attend the event. Parking will be free at the Civic Center, Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) and Oak Ridge High School.

The only costs for the family-friendly event will be if people choose to purchase beer or food or ride in the hot air balloon. Several ticket booths will be set up at Bissell Park, selling tickets for $5 each. A ticket can be used to purchase a beer or glass of wine, or four of them will cover a hot air balloon ride for an individual.

Andew Aydelott, TCAT Harriman machine tech tool instructor, is quoted in an email as saying, “There are many cities that have ball drops and most of them look alike, but this one will be a standout for the city of Oak Ridge because it is 6 feet in diameter and at the center of the ball is the nucleus of the atom with over 2,000 lights to help us ring in the new year."

The TCAT Harriman group involved in the atom "ball" drop design and construction include Chris Ayers, TCAT Harriman vice president, Andrew Aydelott, machine tool tech (engineering) instructor, and Troy Hensley, welding tech instructor.

People can donate to the Free Medical Clinic, and other nonprofits in the Oak Ridge area. Edmonds mentioned that people can get tax deductions for 2023 by donating to the clinic or other nonprofits that will be championed at the event. The party's emcee will be Oak Ridge's Naomi Asher, a major champion of area nonprofits as executive director of the local United Way.

Co-sponsoring the party are Baird, David Coffey, BBB Communications, TCAT, Holloway Event Management and the city of Oak Ridge. M&M Productions is providing support with the stage and sound.

If you can't make the event, you can watch it from your home or mobile device. BBB Communications will be there to broadcast. Here are the links to view it:

www.bbbtv12.com

https://boxcast.tv/view/the-free-medical-clinic-new-years-countdown-mcxdqnowbsdftugbtahy

www.Facebook.com/bbbtv12

www.YouTube.com/bbbtv12

www.X.com/bbbtv12 on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The TCAT Harriman group involved in making the atom "ball" for Oak Ridge's event include Gauge Styler, Chris Ayers, Craig Heaton, Joseph Griffith, Chad Tucker, Gabriel Aytes, and instructor Andrew Aydelott.

Upcoming clinic

In February, the Free Medical Clinic partnered with Remote Area Medical (RAM) to provide a two-day medical, vision and dental clinic at the Oak Ridge Civic Center. According to a RAM spokesperson, 301 people were served and $202,409 worth of free care was provided. More than 430 volunteers from 23 states provided free medical care.

The two nonprofits are providing another free clinic in the area next spring. The Roane County campus of Roane State Community College will be the site for the free medical care on April 20 and 21, Edmonds said. More information will be provided closer to the time of the spring event.

The Free Medical Clinic provides medical care for low-income and uninsured residents. Its location in Oak Ridge is at 116 E. Division Road. The phone number is (865) 483-3904.

The flier for the New Year's Eve 2024 Countdown event scheduled for Oak Ridge. The event will begin at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and end at 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in A.K. Bissell Park. It's hosted by Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge with lots of sponsors.

