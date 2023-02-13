Ready To Pass On Beta Systems Software AG (FRA:BSS)? Think Again

Beta Systems Software's (FRA:BSS) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. Regardless, it's worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators look pretty strong and that's usually rewarded by the markets in the long-run. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Beta Systems Software's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beta Systems Software is:

17% = €13m ÷ €78m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Beta Systems Software's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Beta Systems Software seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 26% seen over the past five years by Beta Systems Software. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Beta Systems Software's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Beta Systems Software fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Beta Systems Software Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Beta Systems Software's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 11% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (89%) of its profits. So it looks like Beta Systems Software is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Beta Systems Software has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Beta Systems Software's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

