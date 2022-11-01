Ready To Pass On AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM)? Think Again

It is easy to overlook AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' (MUN:UOM) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past three months. However, its fundamentals look pretty strong which means that its price could rise in the future as markets usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. In this article, we decided to focus on AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is:

13% = €843k ÷ €6.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs was able to see an impressive net income growth of 32% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.5% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 15% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (85%) of its profits. So it looks like AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here