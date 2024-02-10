Ready to propose? Here's what the average engagement ring costs in New Jersey

Cupid's arrow has landed in New Jersey.

Data from Rare Carat, an online diamond marketplace for engagement rings, found New Jersey is the third-most expensive state for engagement rings this Valentine’s Day, averaging $10,445 per ring.

The Rare Carat study examined data from over 28 million users worldwide to find the most and least expensive states for engagement rings.

This year Valentine’s Day is projected to see a new spending record of $6.4 billion spent on jewelry purchases, according to the National Retail Federation.

Top 10 most-expensive states:

10. Rhode Island: $8,787

9. Illinois: $8,801

8. Texas: $8,915

7. Florida: $9,298

6. Nevada: $9,458

5. Massachusetts: $9,636

4. Connecticut: $9,744

3. New Jersey: $10,445

2. California: $10,582

1. New York: $11,434

Top 10 least-expensive states:

10. Mississippi: $6,564

9. Wisconsin: $6,336

8. Utah: $6,243

7. Iowa: $6,163

6. Oregon: $6,057

5. Wyoming: $5,904

4. North Dakota: $5,808

3. Maine: $5,761

2. Montana: $5,323

1. South Dakota: $4,923

What kind of rings do people want?

Most popular shape: Round 40%, cushion and oval 15% each, princess 8%

Most popular size: 1 carat 15.8%, 2 carat 10.7%, 1.5 carat 10.2%

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Valentine's Day: Which states have the most expensive engagement rings?