Get ready for a rainy week in North Jersey but with some warmer temperatures

New Jerseyans should be prepared for another week of winter weather including freezing rain and periodic showers throughout the week.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week from the National Weather Service.

More rain for New Jersey

Many North Jersey residents woke up Tuesday morning under yet another weather advisory, this one a winter weather advisory that is set to last until Wednesday afternoon as potentially freezing rain enters the area.

According to the National Weather Service, North Jersey will see short periods of light showers over the next 24 hours which could turn into snow, sleet, or freezing rain and create icy conditions in certain areas, specifically in Morris and Sussex counties and other areas north and west of the New York City suburbs.

After Wednesday, New Jersey will likely see more rain throughout the rest of the week with the bulk of the on and off showers arriving from Thursday into Friday, according to meteorologists Bill Goodman and Patrick O'Hara of the National Weather Service.

However, the rain will be light and the expected totals for the week are between a half inch and an inch and a quarter depending on your location.

Will the rain lead to flooding?

With all of the rain and snow over the past few weeks, rivers are still running high, but meteorologists are not concerned.

"We're watching the rivers and even though some of them are very high, the totals are supposed to happen over such a long period of time that we don't expect any major impacts," said O'Hara.

Meteorologists will continue to watch the rivers as the week goes on.

Rising temperatures in NJ

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the rest of the week for most of North Jersey following the past weekend's freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures to rise from the 30s on Tuesday up to the mid 50s by Friday.

Temperatures will still drop below freezing at night in some areas but for the most part the daytime temperatures will be well above freezing as we enter the weekend.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather sees lots of rain for week but warming temperature