‘We Ready’ rapper able to describe to police what happened before dying

The brother of “We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole, who is accused of killing the rapper, made his first court appearance Friday

Alexander Kraus’ attorney asked a judge to let him out on bond, but the judge said no.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in the courtroom where the rapper’s manager was calling the shooting an accident.

Even though the two brothers had a history of feuding, the rapper’s former manager said they had been at peace with each in recent months and there’s no way Kraus would intentionally shoot and kill Eversole

Archie Eversole shot to fame with his sport anthem song “We Ready.” It became a pre-game ritual for Falcons and Atlanta United contests.

Now Kraus, his half-brother, is charged with murder.

At his bond hearing, prosecutor Tauri Thomas described how police found Eversole at gas station a block from the condo he shared with his brother.

“When they got there, the victim had a gunshot wound to the face and a gash on the forehead,” Thomas said.

Despite his grave wound, Eversole was able to speak to police and describe what happened.

“While he was sleeping, he was shot. When they asked him if the person who shot him was still at the residence, he said he was, but he wasn’t able to identify who shot him,” Thomas said.

The prosecutor said while there was no forced entry into the home, the door of Eversole’s bedroom was damaged.

“There was blood on the walls, the floor. You could see there had just been a struggle,” Thomas said.

Police found a bloodied handgun on the floor and a spent shell casing. They said Kraus was taken into custody and made no statement.

“According to our detectives, there is a history of violence between the brothers,” Thomas said.

John Williams, former manager of the deceased rapper, said the brothers had patched up their differences in recent months and were at peace.

“This not a deliberate act at all,” Williams said. “I just think that this was an accidental shooting going on sources that are related to me.

A judge denied bond for Kraus. More information about the shooting is expected at his preliminary hearing next week.