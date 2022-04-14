“We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by his brother, DeKalb police say

An Atlanta rapper is dead and his brother is being charged with his murder, according to DeKalb County police.

Police officials say that Arthur Eversole, better known as Archie Eversole, was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers initially responded to a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive where they found Eversole suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Eversole’s brother, Alexander Kraus, shot him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kraus was arrested after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault, but his charges were upgraded to murder after Eversole died.

Eversole is best known for his 2002 single “We Ready”. The song became a popular sports anthem, including for Atlanta United soccer club and its fans.

RIP Archie Eversole. Never played a single match for #ATLUTD, but will be forever engrained in its history. #WeReadyhttps://t.co/671NvAi4KI — Dirty South Soccer (@DirtySouthSoc) April 14, 2022

IN OTHER NEWS: