‘We Ready’ rapper made statement implicating brother in his death, prosecutor says

A prosecutor investigating the death of slain Atlanta rapper, Archie Eversole, said he did make a statement implicating his brother in his death.

Eversole, most known for the anthem, ‘We Ready’ was shot on March 25, on Golf Vista Circle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.

Investigators said Eversole’s brother, Alexander Krause, shot him.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they saw blood at the front door and there were no signs of forced entry.

Before that, police said Eversole walked to a nearby Chevron and told employees that he was shot while he was sleeping in his home.

When they went inside, police said they found blood everywhere. Police also observed Eversole’s bedroom door had been kicked in and there was a gun on the floor.

“There were obvious signs of a struggle that occurred in the victim’s room,” Detective R.L. Byars said.

Byars also said he found blood on Krause when he found him at the home. Krause said the blood came from checking on his brother.

“Being the sole person in the residence at the time of the incident, he did not attempt to call 911,” Byars said.

Krause has been charged with murder. However, Krause’s attorney said there is no evidence he killed his brother.

“We respectfully asked that this case be dismissed,” Attorney David Schnipper said.

Schnipper said Eversole spoke to workers at the gas station, police officers and a nurse, and never implicated his brother.

“Mr. Eversole never stated that Alexander Krause did this, correct? We agree to that?” Schnipper asked.

“Correct,” Byars said.

Prosecutors said Eversole did, in fact, implicate his brother in his murder.

“The victim told multiple people that the incident was at his home and the shooter was still there,” Assistant District Attorney Emily Donkervoet said.

Krause remains in jail.

The motive is still unknown.

