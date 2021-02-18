  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'These are ready for use': Rep. Lauren Boebert defends her gun display Zoom background

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was criticized by her Democratic colleagues and Twitter users online for displaying as her Zoom background what one congressman called a gun "shrine."

During a Natural Resources Committee organizing meeting, Boebert sat in front of a bookshelf with several high-capacity weaponsdisplayed, some strewn on top of books.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., slammed Boebert's display, saying “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the COVID epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person and our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened, is a relevant consideration, unfortunately.”

Capitol riots: Biden supports 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol attack

The committee was meeting virtually to discuss the issue of guns and weapons on Capitol grounds, including a rule for this session prohibiting carrying guns in the hearing room. The rules were approved by voice vote after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Boebert has garnered national attention for bragging about her desire to carry her firearms around Washington, D.C., and on Capitol Hill.

“Why does anyone think that they can cherry pick the Second Amendment and say this this is the one enumerated right that we can take away from people?” Boebert said during Thursday's committee meeting, also questioning how the new rule would be enforced.

Huffman criticized Boebert for the display, noting the struggle to enforce the rule that prohibits members and staff from carrying weapons into the House chamber.

The rule fines members who do not follow security protocols, including walking through metal detectors into the House chamber.

More: GOP Reps. Gohmert, Clyde are first lawmakers fined $5,000 under new metal detector rules

Boebert was one of many GOP House members who balked at the new requirements. News reports revealed that she clashed with Capitol Police officers who asked her to stop so that she could be cleared by a hand-wand.

"It's necessary that we lay down these ground rules that whatever your fetishes or feelings are about guns, you're not going to bring them into our committee room," Huffman said.

Boebert's display quickly circulated online, with the Room Rater Twitter account sharing a picture, rating her a 0/10 and saying: "Unsafe gun storage is no laughing matter. Is this Fascist fraulein really the best Colorado’s 3rd CD can do?"

Room Rater is run by Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer under President Bill Clinton who runs the anti-Trump Mad Dog PAC.

Boebert responded: "Who says this is storage? These are ready for use."

Her response earned more widespread condemnation, especially because Boebert used the backdrop for a committee meeting at which she also asked Chairman Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., whether a safe storage area to "lock up" her firearms would be provided after guns were banned from the committee room.

'Around here, Trump is king': How Marjorie Taylor Greene got to Congress by running as the MAGA candidate

"Who were you planning to shoot in a zoom hearing," asked Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., on Twitter.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., also responded to Boebert's tweet, saying she "always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background... #SafeStorage"

Echoing concerns for safety, Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, pointed to the fact Boebert is a mother, tweeting, "If this is her home, she is clearly not a responsible gun owner. Guns should always be locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition."

More: Harrowing new footage shows how close the mob got to Pence, Congress and staff during Jan. 6 assault

Benjamin Stout, Boebert's communications director, told USA TODAY the display "is in the Congresswoman’s home office" in Colorado.

According to her biography, Boebert "is the mother of four boys, ages 8-15."

Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, an gun violence prevention group founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot at a 2011 constituent meeting in Tucson, tweeted "this is all just a game" to Boebert.

The National Riffle Association states that gun owners are responsible for safe storage.

Boebert has criticized the increase in safety measures following the Capitol breach by a pro-Trump mob, saying, "If they want razor wire fences security — armed security — then we should be able to protect ourselves against these threats and I want my own security detail.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized over gun display Zoom background

Recommended Stories

  • Packers proud of Marquez Valdes-Scantling fighting through adversity in 2020

    There were ups. There were downs. The Packers are proud of the way WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling fought through adversity in 2020.

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell will go down in history as another Pontius Pilate

    Mitch McConnell's vote to acquit Trump while at the same time denouncing him was not a profile in courage.

  • Lauren Boebert uses pile of guns as Zoom background in Congressional meeting

    The congresswoman was criticised by her Democratic colleagues for her ‘gun fetish’

  • Why on earth would right-wing people with connections to the fossil fuel industry lie about ‘frozen wind turbines’ in Texas?

    Disinformation has been circulating about the cold snap in Texas, fed by Republicans and publication ‘experts’ with convenient connections to gas and oil

  • Police clash with residents in Portland over discarded food after power outage

    Video and photos showed mountains of food, including packaged meat, large juice cartons, and dairy products.

  • No, Texans Do Not Deserve To Suffer Because They Live In A Red State

    A man looks for information on his cell phone as he rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 17, 2021, in Houston, Texas. – A winter storm has caused rolling black-outs through out the Houston and the surrounding areas for the past 48 hours. Millions of Americans were struggling without electricity Wednesday as bitter cold from a deadly winter storm system held its grip across huge swathes of the United States, even pushing as far south as Mexico. (Photo by Thomas Shea / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images) In the aftermath of a devastating storm that has left millions without power and heat (and resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people in Texas), many people across the country are, understandably, blaming the state’s Republican leadership for failing to prepare and protect vulnerable communities. And then there are those people who are blaming Texans themselves — for living in a red state. Like clockwork, whenever there’s a tragedy or egregious failure in a state like Texas, Florida, or Georgia, a number of smug liberals come forward to argue that residents are just dealing with the consequences of their own votes. “Hey, Texas!” author Stephen King tweeted on Tuesday. “Keep voting for officials who don’t believe in climate change and supported privatization of the power grid! Maybe in 4 years you can vote for Trump again. He believes in the latter but not the former. Perfect.” And King wasn’t the only one. Another user wrote, “Raise your hand if you’re in a Blue State, it’s real cold, and your lights and heat are still on.” The quip received thousands of likes and retweets. When it comes to presidential elections, Texas has voted for Republicans since 1980; last year, Donald Trump earned 52.1% of its vote. Two of the state’s most prominent lawmakers are Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and time and time again, Texas has made headlines after Republicans have attempted to raze abortion access and lift gun restrictions. Make no mistake: Governor Greg Abbott in particular shoulders a lot of responsibility for this week’s tragedy. But his constituents don’t. Aside from the very basic fact that no one deserves to live without heat and power in single-degree temperature, people criticizing or mocking Texans are ignoring the state’s rampant voter suppression problem. According to a recent study from Northern Illinois University, it’s harder to vote in Texas than any other state, due to several factors including restrictive pre-registration laws and reduced polling sites. The dichotomy between red states and blue states is also an oversimplification. New York is known as a staunch blue state, but outside of metropolises like New York City, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester, many counties voted for Trump. And even though Biden lost Texas, over 5 million people voted for him in the state, meaning there are still more Democrats in Texas than many other “blue” states. Let’s also not forge that, like Texas, Georgia has been considered a Republican stronghold for years. (Texas, actually, is the only state with more restrictive voting laws than Georgia, according to the NIU study.) That all changed with the 2020 election, with Georgia turning blue for Biden as well as being responsible for Democrats having won the Senate, something that happened precisely because Democratic organizers didn’t write off Georgia as being a “red state” and instead fought hard to combat voter suppression and turn it blue. Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate and leader against voter suppression, had two messages for Democrats at the start of the presidential election cycle. “One, voter suppression is real and we have to have a plan to fight back,” she said. “Two, Georgia is real. You’ve got to have a plan to fight here.” Not only did Biden ultimately win the state, but Georgia sent two Democrats to the Senate for the first time in decades. Writing off states as “red” or “blue” disregards the thousands (sometimes, millions) of citizens who oppose their state’s leadership, and does a disservice to voters everywhere — especially in a place like Texas, where many of those citizens were unable to vote in the first place. Despite a historic number of votes in 2020 and strides to bring neglected populations to the polls, Texas still had one of the country’s lowest turnout rates, according to the United States Election Project. Only 60.4% of the population voted at all, indicating that voter suppression is still very much a problem. And it always will be, as long as the state is ignored or discounted, and voters are condescended to by smug liberals who really don’t have all that much to be smug about. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Republicans Are Lying About The Texas BlackoutsWhy Are Republicans Ignoring Capitol Riot VideosThe Trauma Of Trump's Impeachment Acquittal

  • Ella Emhoff makes runway debut during New York Fashion Week

    The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked for Proenza Schouler weeks after signing with IMG models.

  • Taxes: What you can actually deduct after working from home for most of 2020

    Can you deduct work-from-home costs on your 2020 federal tax returns? It depends.

  • Hailie Deegan is learning in NASCAR’s spotlight. She opens up about sensitivity, Daytona

    Observer Exclusive: Hailie Deegan discusses her first year in the NASCAR Truck Series and what she learned after taking sensitivity training.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.

  • Australia's second largest city comes out of 3rd lockdown

    Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, will relax its third lockdown on Wednesday and allow spectators to return to the Australian Open tennis tournament after a five-day absence. Rod Laver Arena will be allowed 7,477 spectators — around 50% of its capacity — for the final four days of the first Grand Slam event for 2021, tournament organizers said. Up to 30,000 tennis fans a day had been allowed into three zones in the tournament venue, Melbourne Park, before the statewide Victoria lockdown.

  • COVID-19 pandemic collided with loneliness and addiction epidemics. What now? | Opinion

    COVID-19 has exposed our individual and social vulnerabilities, locally and nationally.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

    Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization. A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation, no longer in the White House. As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Missing snowboarder found dead in ‘tree well’ at ski resort, Wyoming officials say

    Tree wells are hard to spot, which can make them dangerous.

  • Kids discover woman frozen to death near park after car crash, Illinois officials say

    The woman’s car was stuck after turning into her driveway, police say.

  • Columbia man, 90, killed in crash, Richland County coroner says

    A pedestrian was crossing the road in Columbia when the collision happened, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • New Zealand, Australia quarrel over Islamic State suspect

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a bitter fight Tuesday over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations. The 26-year-old woman and two children were detained when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been arguing with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over which country should take responsibility for the woman if she's deported from Turkey.