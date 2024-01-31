Ready for Revelry: A guide to Carnegie Carnival

Jan. 31—Thousands of strands of beads, doubloons and MoonPies will rain on the streets as revelers dressed as pirates, widows, gangsters and flappers parade through downtown Decatur in the 13th annual Carnegie Carnival on Feb. 10.

What started as a way to raise funds for the arts and attract visitors to downtown has transformed into a can't miss economically and culturally significant event that brings thousands of visitors and tens of thousands of dollars into the city each year.

"In the past 12 years we have raised more than $1 million," said Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.

The founding of the Carnegie Carnival by the nonprofit arts center in 2012 began as an experiment. Where most organizations held 5K runs and art sales to raise money, the Carnegie dreamed of an original event to highlight its purpose.

"We want to have fun, promote art and creativity and boost retail sales. We hope this is good for everyone," Mitchell said in 2012 before the first Carnegie Carnival debuted.

Through live music, the creation of parade floats and costumes and a children's art station, the Carnegie has met and exceeded its goal.

"This fundraiser works for us because it integrates all of the arts. You've got performances, you've got music, you've got art, you've got visual art, you've got all these things happening in a big celebration," Mitchell said.

Carnegie Carnival's impact has expanded beyond downtown Decatur and beyond a single day due to the fundraising events organized by king, queen, prince, princess and canine candidates in the month leading up to the main event.

The events, which took place at restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, a bowling alley and stores across Morgan County, included mixology classes, bowling nights, drag brunches, trivia contests, a burlesque show, wine and bourbon tastings, painting classes, pasta-making classes and more.

"I went to a trucker hat party hosted by one of our princess candidates where people designed their own trucker hats. It was very different than anything that has been done before. Everyone was having a lot of fun," Mitchell said.

One of the most popular events prior to Carnegie Carnival is the dog fashion show, which, after outgrowing the Carnegie and the Magnolia, will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor. More than 50 dogs are registered for the event.

"It is going to be something to behold. It is going to be so much fun," Mitchell said.

Proceeds from Carnegie Carnival enable the Carnegie Visual Arts Center to offer scholarships to Camp Carnegie, keep admission to the visual arts center free and install art exhibits at the Huntsville International Airport and Somerville Public Library.

"We are trying to get art everywhere in Decatur and Morgan County and the Carnegie Carnival allows us to do that," Mitchell said.

Along with the Carnegie, a portion of the funds raised by the prince and princess candidates and the canine candidates will benefit the nonprofit organizations CASA (court-appointed special advocates) of North Alabama and Decatur Animal Services, respectively.

As for the day of Carnegie Carnival, expect a packed schedule with three parades, bluegrass bands, children's games, an art station, food trucks, half-marathon and 5K races and a free movie.

"Carnegie Carnival is a time when you can come downtown and stay all day. There is something to do from 7 a.m. until midnight and most of them are free," Mitchell said. "It's too early to tell now, but I've already placed my order for weather that is 60 degrees and sunny. I think we deserve that after this recent weather," Mitchell said.

Carnegie Carnival, held every year the Saturday before Mardi Gras, will culminate with the main parade.

"I think this year is going to be even bigger and better," Mitchell said. "Huntsville moved its parade earlier so that their crewes could participate in our parade too. We have definitely seen an impact from that. We've got a lot of new crewes this year. It's going to be a great time." — Guide to Carnegie Carnival

When: Feb. 9-10. Except for the Cake Shake on Feb. 9, all other events will take place on Feb. 10.

Where: Downtown Decatur

Parking: Parking will not be allowed along the parade route. The streets will be closed Saturday morning to cars. — Activities

Cake Shake: The fun will begin with the annual Cake Shake at the Princess Theatre at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. The free event will include cakes and music by the Huntsville-based soul-funk group Juice.

Carnival Frolic: The half-marathon and 5K races will kick off the celebration Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. at Founders Park. Last year, more than 200 runners from 14 states participated in the run.

Creation Station: Children can create free art projects at the Creation Station at Casa Grande Park, between Grant and Johnston Streets on Second Avenue, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Midway Games: Carnival-style games will entertain the children at Casa Grande Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Each carnival-style game is $1. Train rides also will be available for children and adults for free.

Mardi Grass: Starting at noon, The Brick Deli on East Moulton Street will offer free bluegrass music into the night.

Prince & Princess Parade: The parade featuring the prince and princess candidates will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Founders Park on Bank Street and end at Second Avenue and Grant Street. Coronation of the prince and princess will take place at the Princess Theatre following the parade.

Canines on Parade: The city's four-legged friends will be the stars of the Canines on Parade event, which will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. The parade will go down to Johnston Street and then return to the Alabama Center for the Arts.

"The Princess and the Frog": A free screening of the animated movie "The Princess and the Frog," which is set in New Orleans, will take place at 3 p.m. at the Princess Theatre.

Carnegie Carnival: The main parade at 6 p.m. will feature floats, marching bands, second line bands and dancing crewes. The parade will start at Founders Park on Bank Street, go down Lee Street, Second Avenue and Grant Street. The crowning of the new king and queen of Carnegie Carnival will follow the parade at the Princess Theatre.

