‘Get ready,’ Richland County sheriff warns gangs after deputy, fiancee were shot

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told gangsters in the Columbia area on Tuesday to “get ready” for law enforcement’s response to a spree of shootings.

Lott said the main point of a Tuesday morning news conference was to provide an update on the conditions of both his deputy, Cpl. Terrence Crawford, and the deputy’s fiancee after the couple were victims of a Sunday night shooting.

Although they weren’t the intended targets of the gang-related gunfire, both were shot in the leg, according to Lott. Crawford and his fiancee were treated and released from an area hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, Lott said. The sheriff added that he expects Crawford, a 9-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, to return to his position as a school resource officer soon.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott identifies Cpl. Terrence Crawford as the deputy who was recently shot.

But Lott’s frustration with the shooting was evident.

The sheriff said this was the 96th time this year that someone has opened fire at a Richland County residence.

“This is the 96th drive-by or walk-up shooting that we’ve had in Richland County so this year,” Lott said. “Ninety-six times we’ve had someone that’s shot into a house. It’s sad to think the mentality that we’ve got that’s going on with some of these people out here with guns.”

It was about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when other sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Crusader Court, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Elgin, in the area between Two Notch Road and Clemson Road.

Crawford was off-duty at his home, and his marked sheriff’s department patrol vehicle was parked outside when the shooting occurred, the sheriff’s department said.

The deputy and his fiancee were outside when they saw three men in the area, and feeling that it was something suspicious, they went back inside, Lott said. Shortly after that’s when the shooting started, according to the sheriff.

Including Crawford and his fiancee, there were eight people in the home for a family gathering, Lott said. Only Crawford and his fiancee were shot, but they were not the intended victims, according to Lott, who declined to say who was targeted and why.

“Our deputy was shot, his marked police car was parked in front of the house. There was no doubt they knew that was law enforcement, that a Richland County deputy that was living in that house,” Lott said. “There was no doubt in their mind that he could’ve been the one that was shot, and he was shot. Even thought he may not have been who they were shooting at, and supposedly target.”

And after a barrage of gunfire, where lots of rounds were fired, Lott said the shooters sneaked away “in the cover of darkness like a snake.”

Lott had harsh words for the gunmen in this incident, and all of the other similar 95 shootings.

“These gangs talk about how they’re big and bad, and how tough they are,” Lott said. “The message to the gangs, ‘You’re fixing to find out who’s big and bad in Richland County. And you’re fixing to find out it ain’t you. You’re fixing to find out the full weight of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement in the Midlands.’ ”

“Not just because my deputy got shot, but enough is enough. ... It’s time for this community to stand up and put a stop to it, and I think it starts now,” Lott said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.