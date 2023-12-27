Ready to ring in 2024? Here’s where families, adults can celebrate the new year in Modesto
Another year is about to pass, another is about to begin. Which is all to say, it’s party time.
Some Modesto-area venues and groups are throwing parties, with music, sparkling drinks and more.
Here are just some of the places where you can ring in the new year, with 21-and-older parties and events for families.
This article will be updated on modbee.com as events are added, so if yours isn’t here, email jfarrow@modbee.com with “New Year’s celebration” in the subject line.
For adults
Black Oak Casino New Year’s Eve: Dance party band Gotcha Covered headlines the music in the Willow Creek Lounge at Black Oak Casino, playing hits from the 1970s through today. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne. $150 for reserved table. 877-747-8777. www.blackoakcasino.com.
Palladium New Year’s Eve: The multiplex nightclub’s Above and Beyond party will have five DJs playing four types of music. Ages 21 and older only. Presale tickets are available by calling 209-522-8899. 950 10th St., Modesto.
Surla’s New Year’s Eve: Special prix fixe menu available for $90 with two seatings, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A DJ will provide entertainment, and there will be party favors and a toast at midnight. Surla’s, 431 12th St., Modesto. 209-550-5555.
Crocodile’s Nightclub New Year’s Eve Party: Catered food by Fork in the Road. Dinner ticket admission (6 p.m.) is $50, while presale general admission (8 p.m.) is $20. Free coffee and doughnuts after midnight. Crocodile’s Nightclub, 1745 Prescott Road, Modesto. 209-544-1962. www.crocodilesnightclub.com.
Ring in the New Year at Dave & Buster’s: Celebrate with unlimited video game play, entertainment and more. General admission includes appetizer banquet, unlimited soda, coffee and tea, a $20 Power Card with unlimited video game play, a New Year’s Eve toast. Premium admission includes appetizer banquet, unlimited soda, coffee and tea, a $20 Power Card with unlimited video game play, a special New Year’s Eve toast, two drink tickets valid for beer, wine or specialty cocktails. Ages 21 and older. 9 p.m. Vintage Faire Mall. www.daveandbusters.com.
New Year’s Eve Gala Dance/Baile: Cesar Chavez Community Celebration Committee hosts a Latino New Year’s Eve gala fundraiser. Dance to Grupo Carrillo, Texas Funk, DJ Jesse Castaneda Sr. There will be a balloon drop at midnight. $35 in advance, $45 at door. $60 couples. It’s $300 for a VIP table of eight with a bottle of champagne and party favors. Ages 21 and older. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St., Modesto. Reserve at 209-303-2664.
Speakeasy Lounge celebration: Ring in the new year with karaoke. There will be party favors and a champagne toast. 5 p.m. Ages 21 and older. No cover charge. 928 12th St. 209-238-3907.
Yosemite Lanes New Year’s Eve: Party for adults includes a DJ at 9 p.m. There will be party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, as well as beverage specials from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-9161.
For families
McHenry Bowl’s New Year’s Eve: Enjoy bowling, party favors, an apple cider or champagne toast. McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 7 p.m. Bowling $70 per hour. 209-571-2695.
Modesto On Ice: The seasonal skating rink in downtown offers a late-night skate with music, party favors, a midnight balloon drop followed by a sparkling cider toast. 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Modesto on Ice, 11th and K streets. $25 age 13 and older, $20 ages 3-12. Number of skaters limited. Reservations can be made at modestoonice.com.
Ring in the New Year Early at Dave & Buster’s: Celebrate the new year with this 4 p.m. family event. It includes an appetizer buffet, unlimited soda, coffee and tea, a $20 Power Card with unlimited video game play, ginger ale toast and video countdown. Vintage Faire Mall. www.daveandbusters.com.