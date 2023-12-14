Ready to see some Christmas lights? Here's a map of reader endorsed displays to drive by

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as holiday light displays have been popping up all around Brockton.

Are you looking for a great Christmas light display to drive by? Have you created an amazing holiday light display at your home or business that you want to show off? Do you drive by an amazing display that you want to share with everyone?

You are in luck! We've launched a new interactive map that shows light displays.

Submissions will be accepted throughout the holiday season, and the locations will be published on the map embedded below as well as on our Tour of Lights map page.

How to use the map to find the light displays you want to see

To find light displays near you, click on the map icons below to learn more about light displays. You can zoom in or out using the + and – buttons.

You can also click here, to see a list of the displays and the descriptions.

Here's how to submit

Here's a chance to submit to your reader-created map. Fill out the form here to enter an address into the form of a display you think should be on everyone's holiday lights tour this year.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Where to see Christmas lights around Brockton? A map of displays