Ready, Set, Go! Grab That Roadmap to Move Well-being from Talk to Walk

·4 min read

New white paper maps out power tools employers can use to act now

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- International WELL Building Institute

By Yan Tai

Leaders who believe in the power of well-being of their workforce are positioning their organizations for success because sustainable well-being underpins sustainable business performance. But the time to theorize on this imperative is over. It’s time for action. The good news is - actionable roadmaps are now available to move well-being from efforts to effect.

These are some of the insights drawn from a new white paper published by Deloitte - Well-being: Moving from Effort to Effect, part two of a collaborative series with the International WELL Building Institute on the power of well-being across work, workforce and workplace. Part one of the series, published in January 2022, focuses on how well-being has become a new cornerstone for ESG strategies and reporting.

Subject matter experts at the International WELL Building Institute contributed to the whitepaper including works by Dr. Whitney Austin Gray, Senior Vice President, Research; Minjia Yang, Vice President, Investing for Health; and Dr. Matthew Trowbridge, Chief Medical Officer.

An important takeaway from the latest white paper is a set of digestible, step-by-step action tools laid out for organizational leaders. The wisdom boils down to four fundamental must-haves for businesses to build sustainable performance: leadership buy-in, an integrated but cross-department well-being team, commitment to invest, and yes, tracking success.

According to Lisa MacVicar, principal author of the white paper and a senior manager of the Real Estate Advisory at Deloitte Canada, commitment from top leadership is critical to creating an authentic culture of well-being. Cited research findings in the paper indicate leaders need to act with purpose for well-being and building trust among their workforce in order to enable high performance.

But it takes more than leadership buy-in. Establishing a well-being team that collaborates across functional areas is equally important to ensure it actually works and is implemented. The white paper offers a C-level org chart that requires leaders across the executive, operations, branding, financial, human resources and investor relations to work together as a well-rounded well-being team. Noteworthily, the org chart recommends two new C-level positions: chief well-being office and chief sustainability officer. The paper details reasons why.

How about investment in well-being? The necessity to invest in well-being is widely believed among employers today, but how to invest smartly takes well thought through strategies. For example, traditional workplace well-being programs have an average of 15% low participation rate due to factors such as low awareness or difficulty to access. More holistic and comprehensive approaches including strategies for a healthier indoor environment allow all employees to automatically have access to better well-being just by walking through the front door.

A strikingly important point the paper addresses is how to track and measure well-being, a pain point that has so far limited employers to lagging indicators such as absenteeism, sick leaves and disability tallies. According to MacVicar, a lack of well-being metrics decreases the ability of senior leaders to monitor and act on determinants of corporate well-being with the necessary agility. It’s time to shift from a reactive approach to one that empowers cultural change, cutting through across work, workforce and workplace, and moving from the individual level all the way to a global scale.

The white paper discusses the recently debuted 12 Competencies for Measuring Health and Well-being for Human and Social Capital Management. Launched by the International WELL Building Institute in late February 2022, the 12 Competencies is a framework on which organizations can begin building and measuring their well-being capabilities. It offers a holistic approach that balances specific categories of measurement across five levels: individual, organizational, environmental, community and global.

The 12 Competencies can be operationalized at the five scales moving attention beyond employees, incorporating other critical well-being attributes including building performance and the impact on communities in which the organization operates, local or global.

The paper offers a clear checklist organizations can use to gauge their well-being competitiveness. Take a look at the list. If you tick all the boxes, then your organization is likely moving toward a culture of well-being in which employees, employers and your surrounding communities can thrive!

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ready-set-go-grab-that-roadmap-to-move-well-being-from-talk-to-walk-347540118

Recommended Stories

  • People Want the Electric GMC Hummer. GM Stock Jumps.

    GM plans to increase production of its all-electric Hummer as reservations top 65,000, a CNBC report said.

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • China's Big Tech firms are sending congratulation notes for 'graduating' to employees they're laying off

    "Happy graduation!" reads one note, adding: "Thank you for the companionship!"

  • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says paternity suit was filed after extortion attempt

    A hearing on whether the case should continue to be sealed is scheduled for Thursday in Dallas County.

  • Natural Resources chair says three oil execs refusing to testify

    Three oil company CEOs have refused a request by the House Natural Resources Committee to testify on disparities between oil and gas prices, Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said Tuesday morning.Grijalva said in a statement that executives from EOG Resources, Devon Energy Corporation and Occidental Petroleum had declined to appear at the hearing, set for next Tuesday. The hearing will be canceled as a result of the executives' refusal, Grijalva...

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

    U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as companies stopped buying Russian oil and prices skyrocketed. Worldwide buyers are looking to source crude wherever they can, and exports have risen in recent weeks from the United States, the world's largest crude producer.

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8

    On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sent the NFL reeling with an unprecedented lawsuit alleging racial bias in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black head coaches. On April 8, two more coaches will give even more fuel to the landmark litigation. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two more plaintiffs [more]

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • Gov. DeSantis: Say ‘no’ to harmful SB 1382 | Opinion

    Under a bill awaiting action by Gov. DeSantis, state tax audits for small businesses will get a lot worse.

  • Rivian to hire 'dozens of local workers' at Upper Westside location

    Rivian's planned service center adds to the development boom on the Upper Westside, once known as an industrial hub.

  • The Queen Is Hiring Someone to Redecorate Buckingham Palace — and It Could Be You

    Are you an interior designer with a penchant for all things royal?

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • TikToker shares fascinating story behind beloved Mrs. Fields: ‘My husband bet I couldn’t make $50 in sales’

    Debbi Fields actually has an incredible underdog story.

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles

    The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for energy imports from Russia in rubles, Germany’s energy minister said Monday. Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.” Habeck said that “payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand.”