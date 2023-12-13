Ready, set, shop!

Dec. 13—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD, Va. — A local Walmart became a very busy and joyous place Tuesday as hundreds of children got their Christmas wishes fulfilled thanks to the generosity of people who donated to the annual Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie.

Families ready with shopping buggies lined up at the store's lawn and garden department to get the vouchers that would let them shop for Christmas presents. They were ready to participate in a tradition the Bluefield Daily Telegraph started in 1917 so children won't face the sad prospect of a Christmas without presents.

Eager families quickly headed for the toy department where they found desired presents and other items needed for Christmas. They soon headed back to where Walmart employees were ready at the checkout counters.

"Thank you," one Princeton woman said to the Little Jimmie donors as she waited in line. "Really, thank you so much for giving people the opportunity to do something like this for their children."

She has two little girls, 1 year old and 2 years old, who are getting Christmas presents this year.

Another Princeton mother was asked what her family would do if the Community Christmas Tree was not available.

"I have no idea," she replied. "Not this year. I don't know. I've got four (children) that I'm shopping for, but I've got several that I've adopted as well."

The toy department's aisles had busy traffic as families looked at Star Wars toys, Barbies, action figures, baby toys, dinosaurs, Batman toys and more. Some children riding in the shopping carts enjoyed their sneak previews of Christmas Day. One 2-year-old boy wearing a dinosaur T-shirt pointed at a dinosaur play set, but it was beyond his age group.

"No, you're too small for Legos," his father told him.

Another family was going through purchases before heading for the checkout counters.

"I really appreciate it," Alisha Haynes of Lashmeet said to donors as her smiling 2-year-old daughter examined a new toy. "If it wasn't for this, we wouldn't have a Christmas. I'm very blessed, and thank you guys."

Many volunteers gave the gift of their time.

Members of the Bluefield, W.Va. Rotary were offering gift wrapping to Little Jimmie shoppers.

Rotarian Chaz Cole estimated that he has been helping at the Little Jimmie parties and distributions for 20 years. It has become part of his family's Christmas tradition.

"It doesn't seem like Christmas without it," he said.

Other Rotarians like Carol Biggs assured the shoppers that the gift wrapping was free. If they didn't have time to get presents wrapped, they were offered gift bags instead.

The number of volunteers was boosted when Bluefield High School Beavers basketball players arrived to help bag and carry presents for the shoppers. Coach Charles Large Jr. said the varsity team has volunteered at Little Jimmie for 16 years.

Every year, editor Samantha Perry calls Large to see if his team can help out.

"It's been a tradition for us," Large said. "When Mrs. Perry calls, we've always come and do a good job for them."

The public enjoys seeing the Beavers come out to help at Little Jimmie, Large said.

"They get a kick out of meeting the kids," he stated. "They're good mannered and that's what it means to be a Bluefield High athlete."

Senior E.J. Washington was helping at Little Jimmie for the first time.

"It's important to help out the community and give back," he said.

His teammate, sophomore Grayson Parris, was also helping shoppers for the first time. The fans shows its support at Beaver games, so the players wants to show their appreciation in return, he stated.

"We just want to give back to the community because this is where we grew up at," senior Gerrard Wade said.

The Bluefield High School athletes also helped Little Jimmie recipients navigate their way along the lines of people waiting to get vouchers or ring up their gifts at the checkout counters.

"I'm telling them where to go, directing them," said senior Glen Keene.

The team had a game to play Tuesday night, but the athletes came out anyway to lend a hand. "Anything to help the community," Keene added.

Walmart employees helped guide Little Jimmie shoppers and help in other ways. Employee Adam Robinson happily added a volunteer badge to his store ID badge. Stationed at the lawn and garden center's outside door, he directed arriving Little Jimmie shoppers to the correct door so they wouldn't unwittingly create a traffic jam.

"It's a very nice feeling, you know, to help. Coming from a poor family myself, it's really nice to help," Robinson said.

One woman watching all the activity asked what was happening. She was unfamiliar with the Community Christmas Tree and Little Jimmie.

"I had no idea what was going on," she said. "I have five grandchildren. We live on a fixed income, but we've already done our Christmas shopping. I started in the summer."

Little Jimmie was an option to think about next Christmas, she said.

Beginning balance: $39,345.00

—Anonymous 250.00

—In honor of the Volunteers that make the program possible 1000.00

—In memory of Jonathan Patrick Hatcher by his parents, Chad and Wilma Hatcher 200.00

—In memory of Grace and Charles Maxey 200.00

—In memory of Jim Ratcliffe and David Miller by Carolyn Ratcliffe 400.00

—Charles and Mary Bell 100.00

—Betty Robinette and Rebecca Bramer 20.00

—In loving memory of our parents Donald and Lavella Pettrey by Kathy Pettrey and Carolyn Harshbarger 50.00

—In loving memory of our brother Chester Pettrey and sister Patty Pettrey Burns by Kathy Pettrey and Carolyn Harshbarger 50.00

—In memory of Harold and Grace Robinette 200.00

—In memory of Harry M Waugh Jr by his family 100.00

—In memory of Mr and Mrs Eugene S. Stowers and Mr and Mrs Harry M. Waugh Sr from their grandchildren 100.00

Daily total: $2,670.00

Total-to-date: $42,015.00

