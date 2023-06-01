Get ready, get set, get shopping! Dates to know in 2023 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

A national holiday for bargain hunters, Black Friday arrives each year and brings with it long lines at shopping malls and big box stores. With a history partly rooted in the chaos of post-holiday shopping sprees, Black Friday comes just in time to stock up on stocking stuffers.

Shoppers across the country fight off the post-Thanksgiving food coma to score major markdowns on everything from flat-screen TVs to kitchen appliances.

If your wallet is already burning a hole in your pocket, prepare for price slashes by planning ahead for Black Friday 2023. Here's what you should know about the holiday consumerism made famous.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 24.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday, Black Friday's online shopping counterpart falls on Monday, Nov. 27, this year.

Is Black Friday the same date every year?

No.

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving each year and since the date of Thanksgiving varies, so does Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is always the third Thursday of November in the United States.

Is there a Black Friday in April 2023?

Some home and garden stores celebrate "Spring Black Friday" by slashing prices on inventory.

This year Home Depot, arguably the biggest name in the "Spring Black Friday" game, ran its sale from April 13 to the 30th.

