Get ready for Soup Days at Holy Cross

Pies are lined up at the Soup Days at Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal Church

Sixty years ago Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal Church inaugurated Soup Days during Lent and Advent.

The fundraiser meal became a hot hit for the downtown crowd and fans from around the area.

For $7, diners are served a bowl of homemade Beef Vegetable Soup and yummy desserts, plus crackers, coffee and a seat at the table.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 21 and 28 and March 6, 13 and 20 at Holy Cross, 875 Cotton, where Cotton meets Texas Ave.

No reservations are necessary. Just stop by and make yourself at home in the undercroft.

The soup is prepared by church volunteers. So are the popular desserts lined up on the Dessert Counter.

"It is the gathering place to choose a favorite dessert or new ones. "We have many choices," said Brooks.

Let's see: What about the traditional Southern Pecan Praline and chocolate pies but also key lime and raspberry? Add to that list: Orange Fluff and Peanut Butter, Ooey Gooey and Pina Colada Cakes.

"There are many more and always a surprise or two," said Brooks.

"We look for our regulars (diners) each Wednesday, but we turn no one away. Many of our regulars pay for an extra lunch for one or two each time they arrive," said Brooks.

When the homeless from the streets around Holy Cross stop by, they are welcomed and have lunch at no cost.

"Luncheon proceeds go to the Episcopal Church Women outreach missions in our community," said volunteer Brooks.

Those missions include nearby Hope House. Those who need help can wash and dry their clothes ... take a shower...get help from social workers willing to help them navigate the system, including help with such needs as food stamps.

"The program helps 50 families find a place to live, helps with first down payments and tie-ons for on water and electricity," said Brooks.

