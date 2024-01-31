Get ready to ‘spring forward’ in California. When does daylight saving time start?

Daylight saving time will start soon in California, so you should get ready to “spring forward.”

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10, clocks in most of the United States will jump ahead by one hour to 3 a.m.

This means sunset will be one hour later on March 10, compared to the day before, and Californians will experience more daylight in the evenings.

According to timeanddate.com, daylight saving time traditionally begins on the second Sunday in March.

It ends on the first Sunday in November with clocks changing backward by one hour. You plan to “fall back” on Nov. 3 this year.

What time is sunset?

On Saturday, March 9, sunset in California is at 6:07 p.m.

After daylight saving time begins, sunset will be at 7:08 p.m.

The longest day of the year is on Thursday, June 20, the summer solstice. That’s when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, allowing the region to get more sunlight throughout the day.

On June 20, the sun rises at 5:41 a.m. and sets at 8:33 p.m.

When does spring start?

Daylight saving time means spring is coming.

The first day of the season in California is March 19, also known as the spring equinox.

Does everyone follow daylight saving time?

No, not every state follows the time-changing practice.

Under the Uniform Time Act, states can choose to participate or stay in standard time all year. Only Hawaii and most of Arizona observe permanent standard time.

