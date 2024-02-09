Get ready to spring forward and lose sleep, KC. Here’s when daylight saving time starts

Kansas City area residents on both sides of the state line will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday, March 10, as daylight saving time starts.

Also known as “spring forward,” the yearly time change means turning the clock one hour forward.

The sun will rise later than you are currently used to, but it will also stay up later.

When is daylight saving time?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, clocks will skip forward to 3 a.m. On this day, sunrise and sunset will be one hour later. That means that on March 10, the sun will rise in Kansas City at approximately at 7:36 a.m. and set at 7:20 p.m.

Daylight saving time comes to an end in the fall of 2024. At 2 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 3, clocks will “fall back” one hour to 1 a.m. The sun will rise and set earlier, too.

Didn’t the federal government get rid of daylight saving time?

In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. Introduced by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the act would institute permanent daylight saving time if passed. However, the bill has stagnated in the U.S. House of Representatives, so it has not been passed into law.

Two states, Arizona and Hawaii, don’t observe the time shift. They live year-round on standard time, which has more light in the morning and less in the evening.

Nineteen other states have passed their own laws to enact permanent daylight saving time, although Kansas and Missouri are not among them. However, these state laws can’t go into effect without federal approval.

The Star’s Natalie Wallington contributed.