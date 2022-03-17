Get ready for summer with the best deals on outdoor patio furniture from Target, Walmart and Macy's
Get your patio in tip-top shape for summer by shopping all of our favorite deals on outdoor patio furniture. Whether you want to transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis or simply freshen up your grilling area, we found everything you need to spruce up your exterior from the likes Target, Walmart, Macy’s and CB2.
Many retailers are ushering in the warm weather with stellar savings on outdoor furniture to help brighten up your backyard, front porch or patio. If you don’t know where to start, we have compiled a list of the best deals on patio sets, tables, rugs, chairs, sofas and outdoor umbrellas—all with unbeatable prices. Start shopping now in preparation for the sunny season ahead!
Shop the best deals on patio furniture right now
Deals on patio sets
Get the Barton 3-Piece Patio Rocker Set with Table for $185.95 at Walmart (Save $414)
Get the Patiojoy 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $239.95 at Walmart ($260)
Get the Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Collection Carson Patio Set from $424.44 at Amazon (Save $527.01 to $678.56)
Get the Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $576.99 at Target (Save $423)
Get the Sunlei 7-Piece Patio Outdoor Furniture Set from $589.99 at Amazon (Save $210 to $310)
Get the Costway 7-Piece Dining Chair Table Set for $679.99 at Target (Save $590)
Get the Savona Teak Outdoor 3-Piece Seating Set for $989 at Macy's (Save $1,460)
Get the Agio Highland Outdoor 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,699 at Macy's (Save $2,580)
Deals on outdoor tables
Get the Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Accent Table from $50.14 at Target (Save $7.40 to $8.85)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Cortena Coffee Table for $203.99 at Kohl's with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $96)
Get the CB2 Mare Whitewashed Outdoor Dining Table for $779 at CB2 (Save $920)
Get the Agio Highland Aluminum Outdoor 64-Inch Square Dining Table and 8 Swivel Rockers with Sunbrella Cushions for $3,199 at Macy's (Save $3,832)
Deals on outdoor rugs
Get the Avalon Home Malibu Floral Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $33.99 at Hayneedle (Save $30.01 to $293.85)
Get the Mistana Kendall Tan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $47.99 at Wayfair (Save $14.01 to $48.01)
Get the KAS Harbor Marina Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Navy from $49.49 at Bed Bath & Beyond (Save $19.51 to $119.01)
Get the Couristan Recife Checkered Field Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $54.97 at Macy's (Save $64.03 to $334.03)
Get the Tommy Bahama Home Atrium Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug for $196.97 at Macy's (Save $402.03)
Deals on outdoor chairs and benches
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life XL Anti-Gravity Patio Chair for $101.99 at Kohl's with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $58)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Coronado Sling Chaise Lounge Patio Chair for $135.99 at Kohl's with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $64)
Get the Crate & Barrel Dorado Teal Small Space Outdoor Dining Chair for $149.97 at Crate & Barrel (Save $149.03)
Get the Estela Herringbone Outdoor Lounge Chair for $429 at CB2 (Save $120)
Get the One Kings Lane Outdoor Carmel Woven Lounge Chair for $785.88 at One Kings Lane (Save $509.12)
Deals on outdoor sofas
Get the Costway 3-Piece Patio Wicker Rattan Sofa Outdoor Sectional Conversation Set for $245.99 at Target (Save $354)
Get the Christopher Knight Home Magnolia Patio Acacia Wood 3-Seater Sofa for $338.29 at Target (Save $59.70)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Cortena Wicker Patio Loveseat for $407.99 at Kohl's with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $192)
Get the Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Loveseat for $578.99 at Amazon (Save $153)
Deals on patio umbrellas
Get the Costway 10-Foot Patio Umbrella with Crank for $77.99 at Target (Save $52)
Get the Sonoma Goods For Life 9-Foot Patio Umbrella for $93.49 at Kohl's with coupon code ENJOY15 (Save $86.50)
Get the Rialto Outdoor 6-Foot Aluminum Umbrella for $199 at Macy's (Save $550)
Get the Crate & Barrel 10-Foot Black and White Cabana Stripe Square Outdoor Patio Umbrella Canopy for $219.97 at Crate & Barrel (Save $219.03)
Shop the best deals on patio furniture and outdoor decor.
