Get Ready For Summer And Double Entries To Win This Firebird Convertible

Johnny Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers get more chances to win this amazing first-generation Pontiac Firebird.

Have you ever dreams of owning a first-generation Pontiac Firebird? Does the thought of turning your neighbors green with classic American performance car envy make your dreams come true? For many car collectors and enthusiasts, the old school Pontiac Firebird is just about as cool as it gets. Unfortunately, demand for these Pontiacs far outpaces the availability of decent examples on the market. The good news is, there’s a chance for you to take home a 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible for a small donation.

Pontiac is one of the most distinctly American brands to ever show its face on the nation’s Automotive Market. Featuring style that no one else had the guts to put out there and some truly incredible performance, the manufacturer quickly established itself as the performance wing of GM. Sure they had their “Grandma car” phase in the early nineteen 60s in late 1950s, but the addition of the GTO to their lineup pretty much quashed any rumors that Pontiac was falling short. Of course, ever since then the pressure was on to always be constantly innovating which was exactly why they came out with the Pontiac Firebird soon after Ford released their Mustang. America is a nation fueled by competition in this car is a perfect example of that.

This is a well-documented, nut-and-bolt restored, 1 of 3,784 car built with a 320-horsepower High Output 350 cubic-inch V8 engine in 1968. It’s a triple black car that’s spent a longtime in a private collection, and you can be entered to make it yours for a small donation.

