Get ready to swelter: Record temperatures possible as heat wave scorches Southeast

Midsummer-like heat will scorch portions of the Southeast this week with potentially record-challenging temperatures well into the 90s.

"The heat will challenge daily record highs for several days in a row in cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh with afternoon highs around or even slightly above what they normally peak at in July or August," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Records could be set in Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham in Alabama, Weather.com said.

Overall, more than 70 daily heat records may be broken this week as a high-pressure system dominates the eastern half of the country, CNN said. More than 30% of the U.S. population will see temperatures of at least 90 degrees or higher this week, CNN reported.

For many, the heat will peak Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the greatest chance for temperatures to break daily record highs, AccuWeather said. Some parts of Georgia and the Carolinas could hit 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of the Southeast could stay hot right through the end of the workweek, Weather.com said.

A heat wave will continue to scorch portions of the southeastern U.S. over the next several days.

Those spending time outdoors when the heat is most intense, from the late morning to midafternoon hours, will want to make sure to take necessary precautions such as staying well-hydrated, taking frequent breaks, staying in shaded areas as much as possible and using proper protection to prevent sunburn, AccuWeather cautioned.

Pydynowski said that "while temperatures will resemble midsummer, and humidity will increase some, humidity will still remain relatively low compared to midsummer."

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic will see cooler weather Monday and Tuesday before temperatures rebound Wednesday, forecasters said. Boston will go from the low 90s Sunday, down to 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday, then right back up to the 90s again on Wednesday. Washington, Philadelphia and New York City will experience a similar temperature roller coaster.

Sunday, Boston, Atlanta and Raleigh, North Carolina, all hit the 90s for the first time in 2021. Philadelphia and Washington had their first 90s over the past few days.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat wave in the Southeast: Record high temperatures possible