Ready to talk climate? Ryan Resilience Lab offers tours of facility’s sustainable innovations

NORFOLK — The Pru & Louis Ryan Resilience Lab, which now cuts a striking figure along Colley Avenue, is offering tours to the public to show off the ways the building itself is an example of preserving waterways and structures as sea levels continue to rise.

The lab will partner with universities for research, offer educational programs and demonstrate how homeowners and businesses can better integrate themselves with their coastal environment.

The lab is on the coast of a tributary of the Elizabeth River which was declared “dead” in the 1990s, a time when 90% of the bait fish surveyed had pre-cancerous lesions. After years of cleanup efforts, the water quality has improved enough to support otters, dolphins, seahorses and more, according to Pam Northam, the former first lady of Virginia who leads the tours of the lab.

The Elizabeth River is particularly vulnerable to pollution because it’s so deeply embedded in an urban area with one of the world’s most active shipyards and is also prone to flooding, meaning any almost any amount of rainfall will cause a large amount of harmful runoff.

“We love this area, we all live here because we love it, but how are we going to live here in the future? How are we going to live, love, work and play with these challenges?” Northam said. “This building is built with all that in mind and thinking forward to what can the average person living in the Hampton Roads area do in your own building, backyard or business to really help with these issues?”

The ramp leading to the front door is on risers that allow it to float with the tide and remain in place, making the lab a potential refuge in the event of a major flood. Once inside, the carpeting is made from recycled fishing nets found in the ocean.

Also among its sustainable innovations are its grounds, the paved and non-paved areas, which are all permeable. This reduces flooding by allowing the floodwaters to seep deeper into the soil where it can spread out and be slowly “filtered” underground instead of flowing directly into the river, Northam said. The building can store up to 10,000 gallons of rainwater collected from its roof to be used as gray water, and it’s lined with native plants that have root systems as much as three times as long as the grass typically used in lawns.

The lab, funded by Pru and Louis Ryan of Norfolk and donations through the Elizabeth River Project’s Next Wave Campaign, began offering tours this week and is set to hold its grand opening on June 1. To book a tour, go to https://elizabethriver.org/ryan-resilience-lab/.

On Jan. 25, the lab will host climate journalist and author Jeff Goodell to speak about his new book, “The Heat Will Kill You First.” The lab also allows the public to schedule times to view its art exhibit based around the Toni Morrison quote, “All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was.”

One of the ways the Ryan lab is trying to change the culture of Hampton Roads is through the River Star program, which gives businesses, homeowners and schools a list of accessible recommendations to help take care of the environment. For businesses, they can receive grants and volunteers to support certain projects along with extra promotion through the ERP’s publications and events.

