Ready to Say Thank U, Next -- to Your Bank? Here's How to Make a Smooth Switch

The idea of switching banks can seem a little overwhelming. But remember: You're the one with the power in this relationship.

You don't have to "just deal with" things like irritating fees, poor customer service or a lack of incentives. You can leave -- and find something better.

Taking your accounts to a new bank doesn't have to be a drawn-out hassle. All it takes is a little bit of research, planning and patience to cut ties with your old bank and start fresh with a new one that will treat you right.

Follow these nine simple steps to make the transition as seamless and stress-free as possible.

1. Open an account with your new bank

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock

Visit your new bank, and open up an account!

More

Before you make any moves toward closing your existing checking or savings account (or both), go ahead and open an account with the new bank. Consider opening a high-yield checking account to earn a good return on your money.

Be sure to explore your new bank's perks and evaluate its credit card offerings, especially if you're relying on a card that's tied to your old bank.

Take some time to familiarize yourself with all of the features of the new bank, such as its online banking, overdraft protections, automatic payment scheduling and any recurring fees.

Keep in mind that it may take several business days for you to receive a debit card in the mail, so it's best not to move too much of your money over at once. Just start with the minimum deposit required for the new account.

2. Inform your old bank that you're leaving

Elnur / Shutterstock

Always inform your bank that you plan to switch institutions, even if it seems awkward or inconvenient to do so.

More

Many people think they don't need to formally close their old account, but this isn't the case.

Even if you transfer your balance and stop using the account, you can still incur fees. Always call and inform your bank that you plan to switch institutions, even if it feels awkward or inconvenient.

And who knows? Your old bank might offer a competitive deal in hopes of persuading you to stay.

At the very least, this conversation will help keep your accounts in order, and you might be instructed to complete some necessary paperwork to smooth the transition to your new bank.

3. Reroute your income

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

Change your bank information at work as soon as possible.

More