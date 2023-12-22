Ready to throw away your Christmas tree? Here's what to know about tree disposal in metro Phoenix

Cities across Maricopa County have locations to properly dispose of real Christmas trees this year.

Here's what to know about discarding Christmas trees in various metro Phoenix cities. Hours and rules vary, so consult the list below for details.

Avondale

Place holiday trees in the bulk pick-up or drop them off at the below location.

Drop-off location:

A to Z Equipment Rentals: 803 E. Van Buren St.

Buckeye

Drop-off locations are open Jan. 7 through Jan. 14. Do not bag trees; remove all decorations, tinsel, tree stand, metal stakes and nails. Recycle artificial trees at a local nonprofit such as All Faith or Goodwill.

Residents can also place trees in their bulk trash pick-up.

Drop-off locations:

Fire Station 701: 404 S. Miller Road

Fire Station 702: 1911 S. Rainbow Road

Fire Station 704: 27360 W. Wagner Complex Drive

Fire Station 705: West Tartesso Parkway

Park n Ride, Buckeye: West Palm Lane

Chandler

Christmas tree drop-off locations and bulk pickup will take place from Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 12, 2024.

For curbside collection, place the tree at the edge of the driveway (not in the street) before 6 a.m. on your scheduled recycling collection day. A separate collection truck will collect trees.

Drop-off locations:

Arrowhead Park: 1475 W. Erie St. (Tree box in the parking lot off of Erie Street.)

Chuparosa Park: 2400 S. Dobson Roard. (Tree box in the parking lot near the basketball court.)

Desert Breeze Park: 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. East (Tree box in the parking lot across from schools.)

Folley Park: 601 E. Frye Road. (Tree box in the parking lot off of Hamilton Street near pool.)

Nozomi Park: 250 S. Kyrene Road. (Tree box in the parking lot south of the pool.)

Pima Park: 625 N. McQueen Road. (Tree box in the parking lot off of Thatcher Boulevard.)

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center: 955 E. Queen Creek Road. (Bring picture ID and current City of Chandler utility bill.)

Shawnee Park: 1400 W. Mesquite St. (Tree box in the parking lot on Mesquite Street)

Snedigar Sportsplex: Alma School Road entrance (Tree box in the parking lot near baseball fields.)

Tumbleweed Park: 745 E. Germann Road. (Tree box in the parking lot across the street,west of the Tennis Center)

Veterans Oasis Park: 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road. (Tree box in the east parking lot off of Chandler Heights.)

El Mirage

El Mirage residents can use the drop-off location or participate in the curbside pickup program. Curbside pickup is Thursday, Jan. 4. Trees must be placed outside by 5 a.m. with no decorations or stands.

Drop-off location:

Northwest corner of the Public Works facility: 121st and Peoria avenues from Jan. 2-Jan. 5.

Gilbert

Gilbert residents have three drop-off locations. Opening dates and hours vary.

Drop-off locations:

Hetchler Park: 4260 S. Greenfield Road between 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Dec. 25 to Jan. 14.

Freestone Park - 1045 E. Juniper Road 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Dec. 25 to Jan. 14. Overflow parking lot west of the pickleball courts.

Sunbelt Rentals (Formerly A to Z Equipment): 1313 E. Baseline Road 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7. Closed Sundays.

Glendale

Christmas tree drop-off locations are open Dec. 30 through Jan. 7. Remove all decorations, tree stands, metal stakes and nails.

Acoma Park: 53rd Avenue and Acoma Road.

Fire Station No. 156: 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Heroes Regional Park Library: 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Foothills Park: 57th Avenue and Union Hills

Sahuaro Ranch Park: Southeast corner of 63rd Avenue and Mountain View Road.

O'Neil Park: 64th and Missouri avenues.

Rose Lane Park: 51st and Marlette avenues.

Goodyear

Goodyear residents should not place Christmas trees in the green recycle bin. Instead, they can be included in bulk trash pick-up or left at a drop-off location.

Drop-off spots will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, except for on New Year's Day.

Drop-off locations:

A to Z Equipment Rentals: 803 E. Van Buren St.

Mesa

Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations will be available from Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 16, 2024. This program is available to Mesa residents only.

All lights, ornaments, tree stands, and nails must be removed. Artificial trees, trees flocked with artificial snow, wreathes and unsold trees from commercial lots are prohibited.

Curbside pickup of your Christmas tree is available for a fee. Call 480-644-6789 for details and scheduling.

Residents participating in the Green Waste Barrel Program may place their trees inside their green barrels. To ensure uninterrupted service, the tree must fit completely inside the container with the lid properly closed.

Drop-off Locations:

Dobson Ranch Library: 2363 S. Dobson Road

Fitch Park: 651 N. Center St.

Mountain View Park: 845 N. Lindsay Road

East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E. Decatur St.

Superstition Springs Substation: 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Peoria

Remove all decorations, hooks and lights. Trees can be dropped off Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 at the following locations:

Home Depot: 9201 W. Peoria Ave.

Home Depot: 25650 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Lowes: 8497 W. Thunderbird Road

Walmart: 7975 W. Peoria Ave.

Walmart: 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Peoria Sports Complex: 16101 N. 83 rd Ave. (Entrance off Paradise Lane)

Sunrise Mountain Library: 21109 N. 98th Ave. (West side of the parking lot)

Phoenix

Christmas trees can be disposed at the below city facilities between Dec. 26, 2023, and Jan. 7, 2024. Only live trees and wreaths are accepted, not plastic trees and wreaths. Trees and wreaths will be composted at the Phoenix Compost Facility.

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Avenue and Utopia Road.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th Street south of Union Hills Drive.

Sereno Park - 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue.

Cactus Park - 38th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Avenue south of Peoria Avenue.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Washington Park - 23rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Madison Park - 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue.

Los Olivos Park - 28th Street and Devonshire Avenue.

Desert West Park - 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th Street just north of Ray Road.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Boulevard.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

Scottsdale

Christmas tree drop-off locations begin Dec. 30, 2023, and end Jan. 15, 2024.

Single-family home residents can place Christmas trees in their green waste pile, separate from your bulk trash, for collection in your scheduled Brush/Bulk service week. View Brush & Bulk Collection Map and Schedule.

Only real, untreated Christmas trees or wreaths (unwired) are accepted for composting, conserving landfill space. Artificial trees, stands, and ornaments aren't accepted.

Drop-off locations:

Cactus Park: 7202 E. Cactus Road (Cactus Road and Scottsdale Road - southwest corner of the parking lot.)

Eldorado Park: 2301 N. Miller Road (77th Street and McDowell Road - in the parking lot east of the soccer fields.)

Scottsdale Ranch Park: 10400 E. Via Linda (104th Street and Via Linda - in the parking lot west of the basketball courts.)

Thompson Peak Park: 20199 N. 78th Place (Thompson Peak Parkway and Hayden Road - in the north east parking lot.)

Surprise

Christmas tree drop-off period runs Dec. 27 through Jan. 17. Remove all decorations and place trees in designated areas only. Limit - two trees per household.

Drop-off locations:

Tempe

Drop-off locations open Dec. 26 through Jan. 30.

Residents can also place holiday trees in the green organics pile during the scheduled week for bulk trash.

Drop-off locations:

1001 N. Rio Road. (access at the intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway)

Sky Harbor Regional Transfer Station: 2425 S. 40th St. Click here for information about fees. Closed Sundays and all major holidays. Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

