Ready to vote? Special election to replace Georgetown-area Rep. Ruth Briggs King Thursday

A special election will be held Thursday to decide who will replace Georgetown-area Rep. Ruth Briggs King.

Republican Valerie Jones Giltner and Democrat Jane Hovington are running for the 37th District seat, which includes Georgetown and parts of Millsboro.

Briggs King announced her resignation in November, effective immediately, because she is moving out of the district. The Republican has served as representative since 2009.

"My hope is that my successor will continue placing at the forefront of elected office: quality constituent services, protecting our Constitutional rights, and promoting good governance,” she said.

Voting for 37th district residents will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at assigned polling places. Residents can find their polling places here.

