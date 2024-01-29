Ready to watch a show? Here's the list of York County high schools musicals and "Encore!"

Students across York County will take the stage in the coming months to perform high school musicals, such as "Beauty and the Beast" and "She Loves Me."

Northeastern High School kicks off the musical season in mid-February with "Chicago: Teen Edition," and schools across the county will be performing a variety of shows through April.

For those who love musicals, "Encore!" will showcase the high school productions from around York County. It includes a musical finale to feature the students' talent, according to a news release.

"Encore!" will be held at 2:30 p.m. April 28 at The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, Spring Garden Township. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at pullocenter.york.psu.edu or by calling (717) 505-8900.

More than $30,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

Bryan Tate will serve as master of ceremonies, the release states.

Sponsors of the event are: The Cultural Alliance of York, The W. Dale Brougher Foundation, Attorney William B. Anstine, Jr.; Coni Wolf, Win Bradley and family; The Jack Giambalvo Family of Dealerships and Mrs. Joan Stauffer.

Here's the list of high school musicals set to be performed in the next few months:

Central York High School

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Show times:

Friday, April 12: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit www.cyperformingarts.com.

Dallastown

"The Lightning Thief"

Show times:

Thursday, April 4: 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 2 p.m.

Dover

"Matilda"

Show times:

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday March 3: 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit www.onthestage.tickets/show/dover-drama-department/

Eastern York

"Little Shop of Horrors"

Show times:

Thursday, April 4: 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5: 7 p.m.

April 6: 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit eyhsbroadwayknights.ludus.com.

Kennard-Dale

"Mamma Mia"

Show times:

Thursday, Feb. 29: 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: 3 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit www.etix.com.

Northeastern

"Chicago: Teen Edition"

Friday, Feb. 23: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit myschoolbucks.com or www.nebobcats.org/our-district.

Red Lion

"Beauty and the Beast"

Thursday, Feb. 29: 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com.

South Western

"The Spongebob Musical"

Show times:

Thursday, March 14: 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: 7 p.m.

Spring Grove

"Disney's Frozen Jr."

Show times:

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit www.sgasd.org.

Susquehannock

"Once Upon a Mattress"

Show times:

Friday, March 22: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23: 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24: 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit susquehannocktheatre.com.

West York

"Beauty and the Beast"

Show times:

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.wyasd.org.

William Penn

"Little Shop of Horrors"

Show times:

Friday, March 8: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, visit bearcattheatrecompany.weebly.com.

York Catholic

"Footloose! The Musical"

Show times:

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: 2 p.m.

For more information, visit yorkcatholic.org.

York County School of Technology

"The Spongebob Musical"

Show times:

Friday, April 19: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ytech.edu.

York Suburban

"She Loves Me"

Show times:

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.yssd.org.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2024 York County high school musicals and Encore! to showcase talent