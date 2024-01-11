Ready for the weekend? Check out these fun events in Volusia-Flagler

If your imagination is kindled by the nostalgic notion of riding the rails or exploring one of the area’s waterways in a new boat, you’re in luck this weekend.

Trains, boats and the people who love them are at the heart of two big events on a calendar that also includes celebrations of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., wine-tasting excursions and other diversions.

Here’s what’s on tap:

Model trains rumble into DeLand

It’s time again for the 83rd Florida Model Train Show and Sale, which unfolds Saturday and Sunday at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand.

A youngster checks out a model train at a previous edition of the Florida Model Train Show and Sale. The event returns this weekend to the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

It features more than 250 vendor tables showcasing the wares of dealers nationwide, a selection touted as the largest combination show in Florida. The inventory represents an array of famous brands, including Lionel, American Flyer, LGB, Marklin and Ives Trains, among others.

Rail buffs also can find antique memorabilia ranging from dining-car china, lanterns, switch locks and keys, timetables and other artifacts once used by the railroads.

This show also offers 10 large working layouts with displays featuring the Dick Estes "Dog Bone," a First Coast Model Railroad Society layout and the Orlando N-Track, among others.

Admission is $10 at the door, free for ages 11 and under. Go to visitwestvolusia.com for details.

Boats in the spotlight in Daytona Beach

If watercraft is more your thing, the Daytona Boat Show sails into town for its three-day run Friday-Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Presented by the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida, the highly anticipated show features 15 of Central Florida's top boat dealers representing more than 70 manufacturers with roughly 300 boats on display.

The Daytona Boat Show returns this weekend to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

The diverse list of choices includes bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flats boats, freshwater fishing boats, jet boats, pontoon boats and surf boats, according to the association. Exclusive incentives are available at the show that range from extended warranties and service packages to deals on enhanced electronics and accessories.

Admission is $5 per carload, which includes parking and sales tax. Tickets may be purchased online at daytonaboatshow.com or at the event. Visit daytonaboatshow.com for details.

Wine Walk on Daytona’s Beach Street

Wine, food and shopping will be the enticing attractions on Saturday at the International Wine & Food Walk that spotlights the merchants along Beach Street in Daytona Beach.

There will international red and white wine tastings, savory international cuisine items for sale, live music and art to peruse on a stroll along Beach’s Street’s shops, bars, galleries and restaurants.

Advance tickets are $27 per person and will be available online through 11:30 p.m. Friday at riverfrontshopsofdaytona.com.

Tickets also are expected to be available for $32 per person on the day of the event at two registration points along both south and north Beach Street. Those registration points also are where attendees should pick up their passports ordered in advance.

Tickets include 20 wine samples and a keepsake souvenir glass. Participating merchants will sell their international cuisine food items separately at prices ranging from $4-$10 each.

The event runs from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Visit riverfrontshopsofdaytona.com for details.

Martin Luther King Jr. honored in Daytona Beach

The legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated at a program entitled “7 Words From the King” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Master's Domain Church of God in Christ in Daytona Beach.

Marchers travel along George W, Engram Boulevard in Daytona Beach at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. parade. It returns on Monday's national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

The church is at 511 Fremont Ave. in Daytona Beach.

The celebration will continue on King's 95th birthday, Monday Jan. 15, with an 8 a.m. prayer breakfast at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center at 925 George Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

A $2 donation is requested for those who attend the breakfast.

Following the breakfast, there will be the annual march that begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center on a route along the streets of nearby neighborhoods.

For more information on the banquet, breakfast and march, contact Kim Brown-Crawford at 386-451-1108 or info@MLKDaytonaBeach.org.

In Flagler, Gamble Jam welcomes pickers

Singers, guitarists, fiddlers and banjo-pickers are welcome to add their musical touches to the twice-monthly Gamble Jam at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach.

The jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the famous Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in rough surf in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hours are 2-4 p.m. Saturday. The jam is included in the park’s admission of $5 per vehicle.

Visit floridastateparks.org for details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Weekend events in Volusia-Flagler cover boats, trains, history, music