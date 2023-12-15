Get ready for wet, windy weekend followed by cold front

Friday will be a relatively calm weather day for Central Florida before a likely dousing over the weekend followed by another cold front, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

“A developing gale approaching Florida from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday will increase the threat of heavy rain, along with a chance of strong to possibly severe storms by Saturday afternoon,” forecasters said. “A strong cold front will sweep across the area in the wake of the departing gale on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 40s Monday and Tuesday nights, and cold wind chill readings in the upper 30s are possible for north Central Florida Monday night.”

But for Friday, windy conditions will only be hazardous on the coast, which was still seeing some gusts over 40 mph through Thursday evening. A wind advisory remains in place Friday for east of Interstate 95.

The rest of the region will still see winds from 18-24 mph and gusts from 30-38 mph in the afternoon, which should die down by Friday night.

And temperatures will remain mild in the low- to mid-70s and overnight lows in the 60s.

What happens on the weekend is not certain, though, as models don’t agree on the timing and track of a low pressure system forecast to develop and track east.

Forecasters, though, believe the low will move onshore along Florida’s west coast Saturday night into Sunday morning then merge with a trough dipping through the eastern U.S., and pull that system away from the state to the north and east through Sunday.

That again will bring windy conditions up to 45 mph on the coast.

“These conditions will persist through much of the day on Sunday, as the low deepens and begins to pull away. Wind Advisories are likely

for much of the area, should this forecast hold. Will begin to see wind speeds slacken Sunday afternoon, though they will remain breezy

into Sunday night,” forecasters said.

Rain totals could be from 2 to 3 inches with some isolated areas getting up to 6 inches, which could lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.