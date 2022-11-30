Get ready for winter with a great electric show shovel that's on sale for Cyber Monday

Get a Greenworks PRO 80V Cordless Snow Shovel for 34% off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Cyber Monday has passed and we're nearing the end of Cyber Week, which means time is running out to catch the best deals before the year ends. Amazon is still having its Cyber Monday sale and the retailer is offering major discounts on products across its site. The Greenworks PRO 80V Cordless Snow Shovel is only $229 at Amazon right now—a 34% markdown from its original $349 price.

We tested the Greenworks PRO 80V Cordless Snow Shovel and rated it one of the best electric snow shovels of 2022. We loved it for its rugged construction, comfortable handle and excellent battery life. The shovel easily handled six inches of simulated messy snow and it was easy to handle despite its weight. It's also of great quality and built sturdily, making it likely to last for years to come.

The handle on the Greenworls PRO 80V also has padding, making it more comfortable and easy on your hands. Winter is approaching, so now is the perfect time to invest in an electric snow shovel before the storms start rolling in. This deal won't last long, so be sure to grab yours while you still can.

