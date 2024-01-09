Ready for winter storms? PGE prepares for outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s January. It’s winter. And storms are coming.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Cascades between northern Oregon and southern Washington, a region that includes Mt. Hood. The popular recreational area is slated to get 2 to 4 feet of snow and 50 to 70 miles per hour winds in the next 48 hours, as KOIN 6 News’ Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasted.

Multiple winter weather events are taking aim at the Pacific Northwest. Some of the first snowflakes of the season could be seen as early as Tuesday night. The coldest temperatures of winter so far will arrive this weekend.

Potentially damaging winds are possible by the start of the day Tuesday around Portland. A wind advisory is in effect through the mid-morning hours Tuesday as gusts near 30-50 mph. Broken tree limbs and uprooted trees could bring power outages to the area.

As ODOT crews prepare to maintain the roads during this winter weather, Portland General Electric is also ramping up to make sure its customers are ready in case there are power outages.

PGE officials suggest everyone have an outage kit with flashlight or headlamps, battery-powered or hand-crank radio. alarm clock, a car charger for cell phones, laptops and tablets, a 3-day supply of food and water, extra blankets and bottled water.

