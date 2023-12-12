Are you ready for winter weather in Oklahoma? Here's our checklist

As winter and cold temperatures settle in, Oklahomans can plan ahead for potential weather hazards.

Oklahoma has had its fair share of snow and ice storms, which are often accompanied by power outages, burst pipes and dangerous road conditions.

Here's everything you need to know to be prepared ahead of any impending winter weather this season.

Preparing for winter weather

Know the difference between a winter storm watch, warning or blizzard warning.

In case of a power outage, keep cell phones fully charged, as well as portable cell phone chargers.

Check on family, friends and neighbors to make sure they are prepared.

Plan to bring pets indoors. Move livestock to shelter and ensure they have non-frozen drinking water.

Heating a home during a power outage

One of the hardest parts about losing electricity in the winter is trying to stay warm. According to OSU-OKC, there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to heating your home during a power outage:

Do not use gasoline, propane or charcoal-burning devices inside your home or garage to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not use your oven to heat your home.

Use fireplaces, wood stoves and other combustion heaters only with proper ventilation.

Keep space heaters more than three feet away from anything that could catch fire. Never cover your space heater.

Keep a fire extinguisher on hand.

Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector.

Have extra blankets and layered clothing on hand to help keep warm.

Keep your pipes from freezing

There are many factors that may determine when pipes may freeze, and when they may be at risk of bursting, including whether the pipes are insulated, wind, or the impact of indoor heating in a particular building.

To prevent frozen or bursting pipes, take these precautions:

Remove garden hoses and cover outdoor water spigots.

Turn off your sprinkler system.

Open cabinet doors in bathrooms and the kitchen.

Allow faucets along exterior-facing walls to drip steadily.

Wrap any exposed water pipes to insulate them against freezing.

Driving in winter weather

While it's best to stay home during winter weather, it's important to know how to prepare if you do have to get out or travel.

Winterize your car by checking antifreeze, washer blades, tire pressure, etc.

Leave early and travel slowly.

Leave more space than usual between you and other vehicles.

If you start to skid, do not overcorrect the steering wheel. Instead, steer with the skid until you regain control.

Keep the gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing.

Also, keep these items on hand in your car in case of emergencies:

Windshield scraper, de-icer, snow shovel and small broom

Blankets or sleeping bags, mittens, dry clothes and rain gear

Bottled water and non-perishable snacks

Sand or cat litter for generating traction

Jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, a cell-phone charger and a first-aid kit

