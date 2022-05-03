ReadyWise Partners with Rising Female Star Driving for the National Pediatric Center

Salt Lake City, UT --News Direct-- ReadyWise, Inc.

ReadyWise, the freeze-dried and dehydrated emergency food and simple soups and snacks leader, has signed a two-year sponsorship contract with seventeen-year-old sprint car racer, Gray Leadbetter. Earlier this year, Leadbetter teamed up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which funds research to eliminate childhood cancer and has committed to donating 10% of sponsorship dollars to the organization. This marks ReadyWise's first time entering as a sponsor in the sport of motor racing and is the perfect partnership showcasing Grey and ReadyWise's similar values as innovative trailblazers in their industry.

"We are proud to be partnering with this young female superstar," says ReadyWise CEO Morten Steen-Jorgensen. "It's exciting to support Gray's talent while spreading the ReadyWise brand. We are proud that she has chosen to help the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation through her success."

At just 17, Leadbetter shatters the stereotype of drivers who are typically male and brimming with bravado. With her quiet demeanor, slight build, and long hair, one could easily mistake her for an English major or an artist. But on the track, she's a fierce competitor. Leadbetter stepped up into sprint cars after competing in motocross, karting, rallycross, Championship Off-Road, midgets, and mini-sprints in 2021. With up to 900 horsepower, sprint cars are the winged beasts of the motorsports world, a world that men have dominated until now.

With ReadyWise sponsorship, Leadbetter will compete in more than 20 sprint car races this year and run a full schedule in the Championship Off-Road series in the Midwest. Leadbetter will be wearing the ReadyWise name at her races, showcasing both the Emergency and Simple Kitchen Everyday snacks line. ReadyWise's Emergency line comes with products that have up to 25 years of shelf life for life's big and small emergencies for peace of mind tomorrow. ReadyWise's Simple Kitchen line is their most innovative yet, with a full line of freeze-dried snack and soups. These products are great for every day without worrying about expiration dates. The line features conventional and organic freeze-dried fruits, seasoned veggies, soups, and sweet treats.

