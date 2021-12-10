Reagan draws 10 years for meth

Dec. 9—Jacob Ian Reagan was one of four defendants entering guilty pleas to drug related charges in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week. The White County man received a 10-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender under state law.

Reagan, 35, whose last known address was listed on Coles Chapel Rd., Sparta, was also fined $2,000. Court costs were waived.

Reagan also pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received a two-year sentence to be served consecutively with the meth plea for a total of 10 years in jail at 30%.

Reagan was given credit for 302 days already served in the county jail.

Reagan was arrested March 8, 2020, when more than 25 grams of meth was discovered during a house search by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies.

On Sept. 17, 2021, deputies attempted a traffic stop on what turned out to be a stolen motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Peavine Rd. When Cpl. Lucas Turner attempted to stop the motorcyclist, the driver sped away, leading law enforcement officers on a 12-mile chase that ended at a dead end on Hedgecoth Rd.

Reagan was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and faced multiple charges. All but the evading arrest charge were dropped.

In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:

—Kasi Ann Shell, 40, charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of felony possession of meth, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, pled guilty to two counts of felony possession of meth with intent and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Shell received a total of eight years in prison which is to be served consecutively to a state prison sentence she is presently serving. This brings to a total of 16 years to be served. It is not known at what percentage the sentence will be served.

The meth possession of meth for sale and introducing contraband charges stem from a Sept. 17, 2018, incident during which Shell was under arrest and 25 grams of meth was found beneath a mattress in her cell.

Story continues

The second possession of meth with intent charge stems from a May 25, 2019, search by police during which a large amount of meth was found.

—Dylan Cole Reeves, 31, pled guilty to an information charging felony possession of heroin with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon and theft of property of more than $1,000. He received an eight-year sentence to be served under state law at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Reeves is to pay a total of $1,403 restitution to two victims in the cases and is receiving credit for 63 days already served in jail.

The charges stem from a Nov. 9, 2020, arrest during which was found in possession of a rifle which is banned for a convicted felon; a Jan. 15 arrest for theft of merchandise at Walmart; and an Oct. 10 arrest during which heroin was found in his pocket.

—Lillian Sheffield, 29, charged with a host of drug related charges, pled guilty to introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Remaining charges were dropped. Sheffield is being given credit for 77 days already served in jail.

The charge stems from a Sept. 13 incident during which Suboxone was found in her possession at the jail.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com