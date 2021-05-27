Reagan foundation seeks to chart Republican future – with or without Donald Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Jackson, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Republican Party needs to focus on "principles" rather than individuals – namely former President Donald Trump – as he opens a new lecture series on the future of the GOP.

"No party should revolve around a single person," said Ryan, who on Thursday starts the new series sponsored by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute.

Amid Republican election losses and in-fighting over Trump's role, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute – a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the legacy of the nation's 40th president – is sponsoring a a project/ it says is designed "to address critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party."

Ryan, who clashed repeatedly with Trump when both were in office, told USA TODAY that the volatile ex-president is an "enormous force" in American politics and in the Republican Party, but "I think our party will find its greatest success by rallying around principles rather specific people."

More: Third way? Republican opponents of Donald Trump talk about forming third party

More: Donald Trump returns to campaign trail in North Carolina, addressing GOP convention

Future speakers in the series being held at the Reagan library in Simi Valley, Calif., will be more supportive of Trump. They include a number of allies and ex-aides who are thinking of running for president themselves: Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; former Vice President Mike Pence; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

The schedule, which is still being finalized, also includes conservatives who traffic more in ideas, including Peggy Noonan, a former Reagan speechwriter and a columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

The New York attorney general&#x002019;s office is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump&#x002019;s business empire, expanding what had been a civil probe.
The New York attorney general’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had been a civil probe.

In any event, the party is unlikely to move on from Trump anytime soon, said some current and former Republicans.

Trump has repeatedly exhibited his continuing hold on the party, from the expulsion of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from House Republican leadership to all the GOP lawmakers who continue to challenge the outcome of last year's election to downplaying the threat of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Ex-rep. Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman who left the party last year because of its fealty to Trump, said its future consists of "older white men and older white women espousing victim hood, nationalism, protectionism, conspiracies, lies, and intolerance."

"In other words," Walsh said, "Trumpism."

Republican political strategist Liz Mair said the Reagan forums "could provide some incentive for emerging 2024 presidential candidates to insure their campaigns adhere to more traditional conservative principles."

On the other hand, Mair said, modern politics is still as it was in ancient Rome: "Who wields the levers of power in politics is often decided by the mob, not by people attending well-conceived, well-put-together speakers’ series."

More: 'Just the Trump party:' Liz Cheney's demotion proves Trump still rules Republican politics, experts say

More: Losing a megaphone: Donald Trump's Facebook ban could limit fundraising, his work to impact elections

The Republican self-examination comes ahead of 2022 congressional elections featuring an unusual spectacle: The prospect of an ex-president promoting allies and targeting critics in Republican primaries.

Trump, who continues to make false claims about alleged "voter fraud," blaming it for his loss to President Joe Biden, is also mulling another presidential bid in 2024.

In the meantime, Trump is specifically threatening the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

His hit list is topped by Cheney, who lost her job in House GOP leadership after her repeated criticisms of Trump. Cheney said the party needs to move away from Trump and his lies about the election.

Ryan has not commented publicly on Cheney's removal from leadership, and won't in his speech at the Reagan library. Despite Trump's threats, Ryan has said he will support most House Republican incumbents next year, including those who supported impeachment and those who didn't.

In excerpts from prepared remarks at the Reagan library, Ryan said "conservatives have to be careful not to get caught up in every little cultural battle. Sometimes these skirmishes are just creations of outrage peddlers, detached from reality and not worth anybody’s time."

Ryan plans to say that Republicans "must be defined by more than a tussle over the latest grievance or perceived slight. We must not let them take priority over solutions ­–grounded in principle – to improve people’s lives.”

As for the Republicans' current posture, Ryan noted that as recently as 2018 the Republicans controlled the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and the White House.

"A few years ago, we had all three," Ryan said. "Now we have none."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump and the GOP: Reagan group weighs Republican Party future

Recommended Stories

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense

    Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Pool via REUTERS"Defense lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ accused killer, Christian Bahena Rivera, argued Tuesday that investigators may have coerced a confession out of the farmhand, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed the University of Iowa student.“What the evidence has shown you and what the evidence will show you is there was a systematic confrontation with my client… and the confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head: Maybe you blacked out,” Jennifer Frese told jurors in Scott County Courthouse during Bahena Rivera’s first-degree murder trial.Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally and worked at an Iowa dairy farm, fatally stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, while she was out for an evening run. Over a month later, Tibbetts’ body was finally found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he allegedly hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Former Iowa Cop Grilled Over Mollie Tibbetts Killer’s ConfessionWhile prosecutors have presented video evidence, DNA analysis, and over a dozen witnesses to methodically show that Bahena Rivera was the only person with Tibbetts the night of her murder, the crux of their case rests on his Aug. 20, 2018, confession.“He admitted he had seen Mollie the night she disappeared… he admitted ‘she was hot,’ in his words,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors during opening arguments last week. “He admitted to fighting with her… [and] taking her into the field and leaving her there, covering her with corn stalks.”But Frese argued Tuesday that the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from interrogators who refused to let him see his family waiting outside the room, and his arrest for being undocumented.“Your heart should break for Mollie Tibbetts. Your heart should break for her family. Her family deserves justice… but so does Christian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said. “We won’t just rely on the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We intend to have witnesses, and that’s because you need to hear what they have to say.”During her opening statement, which was delayed until after prosecutors rested their case on Monday, Frese described her client as a “man that immigrated here from Mexico” to help his family. Iris Monarrez Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera’s daughter, testified on his behalf on Tuesday—calling him a good father who continued to support the family even after they broke up. Alejandra Cervantes Valle, his aunt, also took the stand, stating that he was never violent and “all the children loved him.”“He was a really good father,” Gamboa said. “He was responsible and he would always look after his daughter.”Frese said that Bahena Rivera’s shy demeanor and “yes man” mentality prompted him to agree to speak with authorities on several different occasions during the Tibbetts investigation before he was ultimately asked to come to the police station.“There’s no dispute that my client worked 12 hours at a dairy farm, scooping poop, cleaning down [the stalls], and at the end of the day he was brought to the Pow Co Sheriff’s Office,” Frese said.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that she interviewed Bahena Rivera for 11 hours on Aug. 20, 2018, in connection with Tibbetts’ murder and that he “stayed and wanted to talk to me.”She testified that Bahena Rivera initially denied knowing Tibbetts but eventually admitted video surveillance footage from a neighbor showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle the young woman as she was running. Six hours into the interview, Bahena Rivera was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Several hours after that, he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Frese said.“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningRomero said that while Bahena Rivera never described how he killed Tibbetts, he recalled driving his car with her body in his truck. Bahena Rivera then told her that he brought Tibbetts to a cornfield and dumped her body.“At one point I asked him, ‘Was it the head, was it the forehead?’ and with a hand motion he showed the neck,” Romero said. “I asked him how her body felt against his body when he was carrying her, and he said it felt like a person who had just fainted.”Ahead of the trial, Frese argued that Bahena Rivera’s confession should be tossed out of court, arguing it may have been false. District Court Judge Joel Yates denied that request but agreed to remove a portion of the interview footage in which Bahena Rivera was improperly informed of his rights.The Iowa State Medical Examiner ultimately concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” Prosecutors argued that evidence suggests Bahena Rivera stabbed her seven to 12 times before dumping her body—though the murder weapon has never been found.State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified Tuesday that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s case that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who used to work at the Indiana state crime lab, said that while Iowa investigators followed all the proper protocols when analyzing the blood samples, their results were “a little bit oversimplified.” He testified Tuesday that the state also found DNA contributors that did not match Bahena Rivera or Tibbetts in his trunk.Frese argued Tuesday that investigators didn’t care about any issues with Bahena Rivera’s police interview because they “got what they needed.”“There was an intense amount of pressure to arrest someone for this vicious crime,” Frese said, adding that after her client’s interview authorities stopped working the case. “What we ask you to do is listen to our case, fairly, to pay attention, and remember that each of you [has] the power to say no.”To further sow doubt about the prosecution's case, Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys even offered jurors another possible suspect: Tibbett's boyfriend, Dalton Jack.Jack, who testified on behalf of the prosecution, was recalled on Tuesday to the stand under subpoena where defense attorney Chad Frese asked him point-blank if he was involved in his girlfriend's death. “I wouldn't harm her or any innocent person,” Jack said during the contentious exchange where Frese also asked him if he ever used “derogatory language toward Hispanics?” and if there was anything wrong with his memory. In painstaking detail, Frese asked Jack to go through his relationship with Tibbetts, which prosecutors already established was rocky after Jack's previous infidelity. Jack insisted that he had planned to propose to Tibbetts—a level of commitment Frese said was odd considering phone records showed the pair barely spoke in the days before her death. “Why did you only call the love of your life one time?” Frese asked Jack about his lack of action when Tibbetts went missing. “You weren't blowing up her phone?” Jack responded that he didn't know. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Roy Blunt, bring your record of bipartisanship to bolster a Jan. 6 attack commission

    Investigating the insurrection at the Capitol demands real leadership. History is watching.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Meet the season 6 cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

    World of Wonder released photos of the 13 individuals battling for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and $100,000 cash prize on season six.

  • Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

    The Panthers don’t play the way Sam Darnold is used to.

  • Boris Johnson wanted to be infected with COVID-19 on live TV to show it's nothing to be scared of, Dominic Cummings says

    Dominic Cummings has made a series of damaging claims about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his former boss.

  • Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said. The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.