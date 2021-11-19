Reagan pleads guilty to meth charges

Nov. 18—Joe Levi Reagan pleaded guilty last week in two meth cases last week and will face the next ten years on supervised probation.

Property seized during the arrests was forfeited.

Reagan, 58, of Hwy. 70 E., entered his guilty plea before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray.

Remaining charges were dismissed.

In the first case, Reagan, his brother, Thomas Leon Reagan, 56, and Jason Lyle Nash, 37, all of the same address, were arrested when former Deputy Ray Seiber traveled to their home to serve an attachment for Joe Reagan for failure to appear in court.

At the time, on Nov. 23, 2018, Seiber wrote that he found the Reagan brothers sitting in a pickup truck with Nash walking toward the vehicle. It was then learned Nash had an outstanding warrant from White County, and Seiber took him into custody,

In the vehicle was found marijuana, 24 grams of meth and two loaded weapons. One of the weapons had been reported stolen in Bedford County earlier that same year.

Nash pled guilty to an information in that case and has successfully completed two years on supervised probation.

Thomas Reagan's cases were continued to Jan. 19.

The second meth charge stems from an Aug. 13, 2019, traffic stop that resulted in a search and the seizure of meth.

Joe Reagan pled guilty to two counts of attempt to possess more than .5 grams of meth with intent with two five-year suspended sentences to be served consecutively.

If he fails to successfully complete terms and conditions of probation for ten years, he will have to return to court for a sentencing hearing.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Michael Andrew Hamby, 49, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault in connection with an Oct, 21, 2018, incident investigated by the sheriff's office; pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence to be served on unsupervised probation.

—Kelly Scott Hood, 38, charged with aggravated burglary, burglary and theft of up to $1,000; pled guilty to attempted burglary and received a two-year prison sentence to be served consecutively to a parole violation sentence.

Story continues

That charge stems from an Aug. 24, 2020, incident on Ridgeway Dr. during which a garage was entered. The second charge stems from a burglary and theft of tools at Heather Ridge Circle.

Those charges were dropped, and Hood is being given credit for 32 days already served in jail.

—Jennifer Richelle Lancaster, 29, charged with theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and criminal impersonation occurring on Feb. 12, 2020; pled guilty to theft of merchandise of less than $1,000 and received an 11-month, 29-day sentence at 75%, suspended for supervised probation.

She is to pay $108.65 restitution for property not recovered and is banned from Walmart. Court costs and fine was waived.

—Robert Allen Northcutt, 62, charged with aggravated assault occurring on March 15, 2019; pled guilty to simple assault and received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Weapon used was a cane. Northcutt is to pay court costs.

—David Howard Proffitt, 68, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on July 30, 2020; pled guilty to aggravated assault and received a five-year sentence to serve. The domestic assault charge was dropped. Proffitt was accused of striking his elderly mother in the head with a jug full or water during an argument.

—Jason Lee Slaven, 44, charged with theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and assault occurring on Feb. 20; pled guilty to the charges and received two 11-month, 29-day suspended sentences to be served concurrently on supervised probation. He was credited with 31 days served in jail. The incident occurred at Walmart and was investigated by Crossville Police.

—Robert Clayton South, 38, pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence as a Range 1 offender at 30%. South was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a June 15, 2020, traffic stop during which pills and bags of meth were found in the vehicle.

—Timothy R. Choate, 49, pled guilty to an information charging vandalism of more than $1,000 occurring Oct. 2 at the Cumberland County Justice Center and received a one-year sentence to be served, consecutive to a probation violation sentence in Fentress County. Choate is to also pay restitution for a damaged fire suppression sprinkler system at the jail.

—Kristi Clear Lovell, 35, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for resale and received a three-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The sentence is to be served on supervised probation and items seized when arrested were forfeited.

The sentence is to run concurrent with a Roane County burglary sentence and all charges pending in Cumberland County were dismissed.

She is banned from the Dollar General Store, and fines and court costs were waived.

The incident stems from a Nov. 25, 2020 incident relating to a traffic stop in which meth was found.

—Derrick James Pugh, 45, pled guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

The sentence is a 30% as a Range 1 offender. The charge stems from an Oct. 20 incident that led to his arrest.

—Able Stevens Stern, 21, pled guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received an 18-month sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

He was given credit for 15 days already served. The charge stems from a police pursuit in the Westel area on May 7, 2020.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com