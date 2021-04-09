Reagan's would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in a home with his mother and brother in Virginia. Hinckley’s lawyers stated in a court filing on Thursday April 8, 2021, that he wants to set up a status call as soon as possible in hopes of scheduling a hearing for unconditional release. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FINLEY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in the Virginia home he's currently residing in with his mother and brother.

In a Thursday court filing, John Hinckley Jr.'s lawyers stated that he wants to set up a status call as soon as possible in hopes of scheduling a hearing for unconditional release.

Hinckley's mother is in declining health, the lawyers said, and they hope an unconditional release order “might be entered while Mrs. Hinckley can appreciate it.”

Letters and reports regarding John Hinckley's mental state “reveal emphatically that his health remains as sound today as it has been for approximately 30 years,” the filing stated.

The filing does not indicate exactly what unconditional release would mean for Hinckley, 65. Since leaving a Washington psychiatric hospital in 2016, he has been living under increasingly fewer restrictions in a house that sits along a golf course in a gated community in Williamsburg.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot Reagan outside a Washington hotel in March 1981. The shooting also paralyzed press secretary James Brady and injured two others.

Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with the actress Jodie Foster. When jurors found him not guilty by reason of insanity, they said he needed treatment, not a lifetime in confinement.

Last summer, a new risk assessment was conducted and found Hinckley to be mentally stable and at low risk for another psychotic episode. It also suggested "a low likelihood that he will reoffend with a violent crime over the short and long term."

The assessment, which was filed last year in federal court in Washington, quotes mental health professionals who indicated support for his unconditional release. Hinckley is quoted as saying that it would free him from driving to Washington for in-person meetings with the city's Department of Behavioral Health.

Hinckley said he would have more free time if he no longer has to check in by telephone and complete daily activity logs.

"(N)ot a whole lot would change,” Hinckley is quoted as saying.

He plans to continue to live in the Williamsburg area, attend group therapy sessions and take his current psychiatric medications, the assessment stated.

Restrictions for Hinckley have been loosened over the last few years. In October, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman issued an order that allowed Hinckley to publicly display his writings, artwork and music under his own name.

In that order, the judge acknowledged the Department of Behavioral Health's recommendation that Hinckley receive unconditional release after six to 12 months. But the judge also noted that the U.S. government “opposes Mr. Hinckley's unconditional release.”

The judge's October order left in place several conditions for Mr. Hinckley.

For instance, Hinckley cannot possess a gun, contact his victims or their families or contact Foster, the actress he was trying to impress when he shot and wounded Reagan.

Hinckley also cannot knowingly travel to areas where there is someone who is protected by the U.S. Secret Service.

Hinckley's longtime attorney, Barry Levine, did not immediately respond to an email and phone call requesting comment. But the attorney has previously said that he planned to request unconditional release for Hinckley.

“If we wanted to go Paris, he could do it. He could do whatever you could do,” Levine told The Associated Press in 2018. “His compliance with the court over the many years has been unfailingly flawless. And if people knew him, they would like him."

Recommended Stories

  • Feds: Michigan CEO bankrolled lavish lifestyle with $240K intended for needy children and families

    The money was intended to help poor and homeless people. Feds say John Lynch spent it on trips to resorts, shopping sprees and a new roof on his house

  • How the Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story captured the hearts of a nation

    For a young Princess Elizabeth, it must have seemed like her own personal fairytale: a prince, dazzling in good looks and charm, with eyes only for her. She fell in love at first sight. He, a little older and more worldly, was not far behind. Their romance was the talk of the town, their wedding captivated a nation, their marriage an unqualified success. Eight decades later, and the death of Prince Philip brings to a close the most enduring love story in British royal history. It began not at a royal ball or state function, but on a tennis court. Prince Philip, chosen as a cadet at Dartmouth Naval College to dine with the visiting Royal family in 1939, was tasked with entertaining two small princesses, first with a train set on the nursery floor and later – once his patience was at an end – on the court. “Good-looking, though rather offhand in his manner”, according to royal nanny Marion Crawford, he spent his time teasing Princess Margaret, leaping the tennis net and showing off “a good deal”. But his athleticism made quite the impression. “How good he is Crawfie. How high he can jump,” Princess Elizabeth told her nanny, according to her memoir. “She never took her eyes off him the whole time”. At 13, she was shy, quiet and with all the sheltered upbringing of her generation. But, with the steady determination that came to characterise her reign as Queen, her mind had been made up and never faltered. Not for the first or last time in her life of duty, patience was required. As she got older, and Philip began to dine with the princesses at home, tell-tale signs of romance began to emerge. She began playing the Oklahoma showtune “People Will Say We’re in Love”, and pasting photographs of Prince Philip into her albums.

  • George Clooney Offered Brutal Advice For The Derek Chauvin Trial

    The actor suggested a way to demolish the former Minneapolis cop's defense, said Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Floyd’s family.

  • Brawl outside Travis Rudolph's home preceded fatal shooting, witnesses say

    Travis Rudolph, the former Florida State and NFL wide receiver, is facing a first-degree murder charge. A witness cited self-defense.

  • Spiritual succession: Vanuatu tribe who worshipped Prince Philip as a god will now deify Charles

    A tribe in the South Pacific that worshipped the Duke of Edinburgh as a living god will likely transfer their allegiance to Prince Charles, a leading anthropologist has said. The Duke has for decades been worshipped as a spirit or god by a group of villages on the island of Tanna in Vanuatu, formerly an Anglo-French colony known as the New Hebrides. They would be deeply saddened by his passing and are set to respond to his death with ritual wailing, ceremonial dancing and the drinking of a mildly narcotic drink called kava, said Kirk Huffman, an authority on what is known as the Prince Philip Movement. “I imagine there will be some ritual wailing, some special dances. There will be a focus on the men drinking kava – it is the key to opening the door to the intangible world. On Tanna it is not drunk as a means of getting drunk. It connects the material world with the non-material world,” said Cambridge-educated Mr Huffman, the honorary curator of Vanuatu’s national museum. A muddy-looking liquid drunk from coconut shells or plastic bowls, kava is a mixture of water and the crushed roots of the kava plant, which grows throughout the South Pacific. Drinking it produces a feeling of mild euphoria and numbs the mouth and tongue. Prince Charles visited Vanuatu in 2018 on a trip to the Pacific. He was given a grass skirt and a garland and was appointed an honorary chief. He drank kava and met some of the tribal leaders of Tanna.

  • Asian American journalist in Boise reflects on her experience with anti-Asian hate

    As the only Chinese-American broadcast journalist in Boise, Erika Lee says the pandemic has been an isolating experience, even before last month’s Atlanta-area shootings.

  • Biden creates commission to study Supreme Court size

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday explained that the commission would author a public report, but not make specific recommendations."[Joe Biden] put together, he asked his team to put together this commission to reflect a diversity of viewpoints, which it certainly will," Psaki told reporters."And I'm certain that when that report is released in 180 days," she added, "that will of course impact his thinking moving forward."While Republicans have fiercely opposed increasing the size of the Supreme Court, many Democrats and progressive activists say all options must be considered to counter an entrenched conservative majority that could threaten access to healthcare, abortion, and civil rights.Biden, who previously voiced opposition to "court packing," repeatedly refused to articulate a stance on the issue during the waning days of the presidential campaign, saying that people would learn how he felt about the issue only after the election.The commission will be made up of a group of liberal and conservative legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court. It will hold public meetings and have 180 days to report its findings.The number of justices on the high court has remained at nine since 1869, but Congress has the power to change the size of the bench and did so several times before that.

  • ‘Zero fare, zero emissions’: First two electric buses unveiled for RideKC

    The buses will be put into service later this spring, with one operating on RideKC’s MAX lines.

  • Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

    There will be no reckoning at the Republican National Committee. Three months after former President Donald Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is bringing hundreds of donors and several future presidential prospects to the former president's doorstep in south Florida. While a handful of Republican leaders hope to move past Trump's divisive leadership, the location of the invitation-only gathering suggests that the party, at least for now, is not ready to replace Trump as its undisputed leader and chief fundraiser.

  • Texas workplace shooting: 1 dead and multiple people shot, including state trooper; suspect charged with murder

    Authorities in Texas said Larry Bollin, 27, was arrested Thursday after a manhunt. He allegedly killed one person and wounded multiple others.

  • German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port

    Representatives of several German companies on Friday outlined a multi-billion-dollar plan to rebuild the port of Beirut and surrounding neighborhoods that had been devastated by a massive explosion last year. The blast — one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history — badly worsened Lebanon's economic crisis that saw hundreds of thousands plunged into sudden poverty. Several countries are said to be interested in rebuilding the port and the surrounding areas, including Turkey and China, but Germany’s consortium, led by Hamburg Port Consulting and Colliers, was the first to visit Lebanon with a plan in hand that they presented to Lebanese officials.

  • ‘...ten minutes remain until you blow.’ Boy, 12, charged with sending bomb threat to school

    The email message was clear: “Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • NC Gov. Cooper signs into law special summer school program and teaching of phonics

    Both laws are meant to improve the academic performance of the state’s struggling students.

  • Predators' injury list grows longer with Forsberg on IR

    The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve Friday in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer. The Predators also said rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) now are week to week. Right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night's 7-1 win over Detroit.

  • Northern Irish loyalists demand Brexit changes, call for end to street violence

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Pro-British loyalist militants in Northern Ireland said on Friday there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues as there was some respite in street clashes following a week of riots. Despite appeals for calm from London, Dublin and Washington, the nightly unrest in pro-British areas spread further into Irish nationalist parts of Belfast on Thursday, where police responded to petrol bomb and stone attacks with water cannon. A number of loyalist protests planned for Friday night were postponed in what posters put up in pro-British areas said was a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

  • A guide to Bixby Home, the hub where you can access Samsung’s digital voice assistant

    Bixby Home is a landing page for Bixby commands and tutorials found on any Samsung device that includes the Bixby voice assistant.

  • Another busy hurricane season predicted for 2021. What could it mean for Carolinas?

    At least 17 named storms are forecast for this year.

  • Bedford bombing suspect was charged in February with possessing explosives in Hurst

    For the second time since February, a 37-year-old Tarrant County man has been charged with possessing explosives.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.